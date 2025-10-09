IAS Shekhar Singh Bids Farewell To Pimpri Chinchwad After Transformative Three-Year Tenure As PCMC Commissioner

Journalists in Pimpri-Chinchwad bid goodbye to IAS officer Shekhar Singh | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh has been transferred to Nashik. He will now be taking charge of preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela as Commissioner of the Nashik Kumbh Mela Authority. The Maharashtra State Government issued the transfer order earlier this week. It marked the end of Singh’s impactful three-year tenure at the helm of PCMC.

Singh joined PCMC as its chief in August 2022. His posting was rather unusual for the city, as he had to operate without any mayor, general body or political party officially intervening in his work. Singh had a great impact on the PCMC area as its head, as many key decisions were made by him during his tenure. Singh himself expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

In an emotional post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Singh described his time in Pimpri Chinchwad as one of the greatest honours of his career. He said thanks to the officers, civic staff, elected representatives, industry partners, and citizens who worked alongside him. “Together, we transformed aspirations into achievements,” he wrote, highlighting how collective efforts helped shape a “cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive city.”

During Singh’s tenure, Pimpri Chinchwad made significant strides in urban development, cleanliness, and education. The city achieved its highest-ever ranking in the Swachh Survekshan survey. PCMC secured first place in Maharashtra and seventh nationally. His administration also launched Maharashtra’s first waste-to-energy plant. Under Singh's leadership, PCMC also became the first civic body in India to issue a Green Municipal Bond for sustainable mobility projects. PCMC’s focus on responsible growth and sustainability earned it recognitions. It gained an IGBC Platinum Green City rating, the Bloomberg BICI Award, and top ranks in the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan.

Education reform was another major highlight in Singh's tenure. Singh emphasised strengthening civic schools, enhancing learning outcomes, improving infrastructure, and boosting girl enrolments. Singh said that the rise in confidence among parents towards PCMC’s education system reflected the city’s growing focus on quality and inclusion. Under Singh's leadership, initiatives like participatory and climate budgeting, Zero Waste Slums, the Lighthouse Project, and Navi Disha brought citizens to the centre of governance.

Despite these achievements, his administration also faced challenges and criticism. Decisions related to the city’s draft Development Plan, infrastructure projects, and demolitions in certain localities sparked public debate. However, Singh maintained that every decision was made with the long-term welfare of the city in mind.

Shekhar Singh is a 2012 batch IAS officer. Before being at PCMC as its commissioner and administrator, Singh served as District Collector in Satara and Zilla Parishad Chief in Sindhudurg. Now he is appointed as Kumbh Mela Commissioner in Nashik. As he prepares to take charge in Nashik, Singh is expected to play a crucial role in overseeing one of India’s largest religious gatherings. The Maharashtra government has already begun large-scale planning for the event, including improvements in sanitation, mobility, river cleaning, and civic infrastructure. Singh’s track record in Pimpri Chinchwad has raised expectations for a well-organised, sustainable, and citizen-friendly Kumbh Mela.

“I carry with me immense pride, gratitude, and faith in the continued progress of this remarkable city. Pimpri Chinchwad will always remain close to my heart. A city that doesn’t just grow but evolves together,” Singh wrote in his farewell message.