Heavy Vehicles Banned On Pune-Bengaluru Highway During Peak Hours From Oct 15 | Sourced

To avoid accidents and traffic congestion, police have banned heavy vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru highway from the Kivale to Katraj stretch in the morning and evening hours.

“From October 15 until further notice, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway between Katraj and Kivale. The restriction will be in force daily from 8 am to 11 am, and heavy vehicles coming from Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli should not cross the Shindewadi toll plaza during this time,” the press release mentioned.

Moreover, the press release also mentioned that from 5 pm to 9 pm, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to travel from Kivale to Katraj Lane on the highway. These vehicles coming from Raigad, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai should not cross Wadgaon Phata during the stipulated time period.

However, vehicles associated with essential services, such as those transporting milk, agricultural products, and fuel, are exempt from the ban and can enter during the restricted time.