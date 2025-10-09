 Who Is Ashwini Bhide? Woman IAS Officer Behind The Success Of Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line
Who Is Ashwini Bhide? Woman IAS Officer Behind The Success Of Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line

Ashwini Bhide, an IAS officer, has significantly advanced the Mumbai Metro 3 project. With expertise in English Literature and an MBA, she has held various bureaucratic roles and has been MMRCL Managing Director since January 2015, ensuring timely project delivery.

Manasi Kamble
article-image
Mumbai: Ashwini Bhide, an IAS officer from Maharashtra, has been pivotal in the development of the Mumbai Metro 3, a major underground metro system. With postgraduate degrees in English Literature and an MBA, her career commenced as Assistant Collector in Kolhapur, later moving up to significant bureaucratic roles, including Chief Executive Officer in Sindhudurg and Nagpur, and Additional Metropolitan Commissioner at MMRDA from 2008 to 2014, where she managed crucial urban assignments.

In January 2015, Bhide became Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' administration. Her leadership has driven the execution of the 33.5 km Metro Line 3, focusing on strict timelines and safety measures while navigating urban challenges, resulting in progress faster than anticipated.

However she received major backlash regarding the decision to establish a Metro car shed in Aarey Colony, a green area requiring the felling of over 2,000 trees. This sparked intense opposition from environmentalists and political figures, with Aaditya Thackeray leading the charge against her. Critics claimed she prioritized governmental agendas over environmental sustainability, prompting public defense through the media.

Despite a temporary removal in 2020 following a government shift, her reappointment highlighted her perceived significance in completing the Metro project. Beyond Metro 3, Bhide has contributed to various high-profile projects, including the coastal road project in Mumbai and urban infrastructure initiatives, known for her organizational skills and technical acumen.

Looking Forward

Bhide serves as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and MD of MMRC, reflecting the government's confidence in her to manage complex infrastructure. Her journey includes both conflicts and achievements.

She aims to balance environmental concerns, political pressures, public expectations, and technical challenges in densely populated Mumbai. As Metro 3 advances towards opening more phases, her legacy will be evaluated not just on punctual trains but also on the city's urban landscape, environment, and public trust development.

