'No Internet, Phone Calls In Mumbai Metro 3': Commuters Rue Lack Of Mobile Connectivity During Online Ticketing On Aqua Line

Mumbai: A day after the inauguration of the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) from Worli to Cuffe Parade, several commuters were left frustrated on Thursday morning as they lost mobile network connectivity throughout their journey. Passengers reported being unable to make UPI payments, book tickets online or even make normal phone calls inside the newly opened underground corridor.

The network outage affected users of all major telecom operators, including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea, raising questions about preparedness for passenger convenience on Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line.

First Day First Ride in @MumbaiMetro3 from CSMT to Churchgate. Kudos 💐

There are teething problems. Can be overcome.

PROs: 1) direct access from CSMT subway to metro 2) adequate signages 3) announcements

CONs: 1) network problem

2) carry cash for buying tickets pic.twitter.com/7UZbf39UmU — V. Chandrasekar (@ChandarRly) October 9, 2025

Mumbai Metro Line 3 is an absolute surreal experience.



Extremely affordable, fast and so clean that Tiles Shine ✨



Only 2 things missing



1️⃣ Mobile Network - Hope MMRCL solves issues between Aces India & Jio, Airtel

2️⃣ Feeder Buses - Each Station must be get 20 AC Feeder bus pic.twitter.com/eU3LuqlDJH — InfraStory (@marinebharat) October 9, 2025

Why There Is No Network In Mumbai Metro 3?

According to a report by Mid-Day from May 2025, the issue stems from an ongoing dispute between the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and telecom service providers regarding the installation of telecom infrastructure within the tunnels and stations. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing major telecom companies, had offered to install a shared In-Building Solution (IBS) system at their own expense to ensure uninterrupted network coverage. However, MMRC reportedly denied the Right of Way (RoW), insisting on conducting its own tender process to establish neutral infrastructure that would be accessible to all operators.

This bureaucratic standoff has directly impacted commuters, who faced severe inconvenience while attempting digital transactions and mobile-based ticketing during their rides. “UPI payments weren’t going through, and even text messages failed to send. We weren't even able to make calls,” said one commuter travelling between Andheri and Vidan Bhavan.

Similar Issue Faced In May 2025 After Phase 2 Launch

A similar problem was faced after the launch of Mumbai Metro phase 2 from BKC to Worli in May 2025. In response to growing complaints, the MMRC announced a temporary relief measure, free Wi-Fi connectivity at concourse levels across stations.

MMRC Announces Free Wi-Fi At Aqua Line Stations

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official Mumbai Metro 3 handle stated, “To ease inconvenience from mobile network issues, MMRC has enabled free Wi-Fi access at concourse level to ensure smooth ticket booking via the MetroConnect3 app, TVMs, TOMs, and UPI.”

MMRC Facilitates Free Wi-Fi for Commuters at Aqualine Stations 🛜



To ease convenience from mobile network issue at the stations; #MMRC has enabled free Wi-Fi access at concourse level ensuring smooth ticket booking via the #MetroConnect3 mobile app, Ticket Vending Machines… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) May 16, 2025

Officials had also reassured commuters that they are working towards a long-term solution to resolve the telecom infrastructure dispute and ensure uninterrupted mobile coverage across all stations and tunnels.

