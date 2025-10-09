IN PICS: What Makes NMIA 'Futuristic'? Here Is All You Need To Know About Mumbai's New Aiport

By: Manasi Kamble | October 09, 2025
NMIA is India's first fully digital airport, designed for a paperless experience with AI-enabled systems.
Phase 1 capacity: 20 MPPA; ultimate capacity: 90 MPPA and 3.25 million metric tonnes cargo. NMIA seeks to be a major cargo hub and largest MRO in India.
The terminal, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, features a lotus-inspired architecture with columns resembling petals.
The terminal has 66 check-in counters, 22 self-baggage drop points, and plans for an Automated People Mover (APM) system.
Sustainability includes 47 MW solar capacity, sustainable fuel storage, EV bus services, and a Category II ILS for safe landings.
NMIA will connect via expressways, metro lines, suburban rail, and a Water Taxi service, making it a major aviation hub.
While inaugurated, commercial operations begin in December 2025 with major airlines set to start services
