Mumbai Metro 3 Inaugurates Today! Here Is What Makes Aqua Line Special

By: Manasi Kamble | October 08, 2025
Years in the making: The project was approved in 2013, construction began in 2016, and after several delays, it’s expected to become fully operational from Oct 9.
X (@vishwagurubhar)
Longest underground metro line: Mumbai Metro Line 3 spans 33.5 km entirely underground, connecting Colaba, Bandra, and SEEPZ with 27 stations, easing congestion across South and North Mumbai.
X (@vishwagurubhar)
Massive commuter relief: The metro will carry over 20 lakh passengers daily, reducing road traffic and cutting travel time between Colaba and SEEPZ from two hours to just one.
Engineering marvel: Tunneling was carried out 60 meters below ground, making it one of India’s deepest metro lines, using 17 tunnel boring machines (TBMs) simultaneously.
X (@MumbaiMetro3)
Environmental and legal hurdles: The project faced strong opposition over tree cutting in Aarey Colony, leading to court cases and protests before work resumed in late 2022.
File
Modern technology: Metro Line 3 features driverless train technology, platform screen doors, and advanced air-conditioning and signaling systems for enhanced passenger comfort and safety.
X
Economic impact: The metro is expected to save over ₹1,200 crore annually in fuel and productivity losses, supporting Mumbai’s economy and reducing pollution levels.
Built by MMRCL:The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) oversees the project, with financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
FPJ
Future expansion: Line 3 will serve as the backbone of Mumbai’s metro network, connecting seamlessly with Lines 1, 2, 4, and 7, transforming public transport across the entire metropolitan region.
Inaugurates today: As PM Modi schedules to visit Mumbai on Oct 8 and 9, Metro line 3 and Navi Mumbai International Airport are going to be inaugurated by him. Mumbaikars new 'lifeline' to begin operations from Oct 9.
Thanks For Reading!