Mumbai Metro 3: Want To Take Darshan Of Siddhivinayak, Mahalaxmi & Mumbadevi Together? Here’s How Aqua Line Will Help You Commute

Mumbai: Devotees visiting Mumbai’s most iconic temples, Siddhivinayak in Dadar, Mahalaxmi Temple and Mumbadevi Mandir in Kalbadevi, will soon find it much easier to plan their pilgrim circuit. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the final phase of Metro 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, on October 8, the long-awaited underground corridor will link the city’s key religious landmarks with modern, seamless connectivity.

For years, devotees have struggled with road congestion, limited parking and time-consuming commutes while trying to cover all three temples in one day. Metro 3, also called the Aqua Line, promises to change that.

The Siddhivinayak Metro Station in Dadar will serve Siddhivinayak Temple, which is among the most visited shrines in Mumbai. Instead of battling traffic jams near the crowded junctions of Dadar and Prabhadevi, devotees can alight at the new station and walk straight to the temple. Similarly, the Mahalaxmi Metro Station will provide access to the Mahalaxmi Temple, which is just 10 minutes away, offering a stress-free alternative to navigating the Haji Ali–Mahalaxmi stretch, which often chokes with vehicular traffic during peak hours and festival days.

For those heading to the historic Mumbadevi temple in Bhuleshwar, the Kalbadevi Metro Station will be a game-changer. Currently, reaching the narrow lanes of Kalbadevi is a time-consuming process, particularly during festive seasons when traffic builds up in South Mumbai. With Metro 3, devotees can arrive at Kalbadevi quickly and conveniently, cutting down travel time drastically.

Together, these stations form a spiritual triangle connected by the same corridor, making it possible for devotees to take darshan of all three deities in a single day without relying on road transport. Metro officials point out that the Aqua Line will also integrate with existing suburban and metro lines, giving pilgrims across Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs easier access.

For many Mumbaikars, visiting Siddhivinayak, Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi together has been a cherished wish, but one that has remained logistically challenging. With the Metro 3 launch, what once required hours of road travel could now be completed in a smooth metro ride spanning just a few stations. As Mumbai prepares for the grand inauguration on October 8, the Aqua Line is being seen not only as a critical transport upgrade but also as a new spiritual lifeline, connecting faith, tradition and modern mobility.