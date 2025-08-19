Mumbai Rains: Roads Turn Into Rivers As Relentless Showers Wreak Havoc In City; Hindmata, Kurla, Andheri & Matunga Heavily Flooded | Videos

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to yet another rain-drenched morning on Tuesday as heavy showers continued for the third consecutive day, leaving vast swathes of the city submerged and daily life in disarray. With relentless downpour lashing the metropolis overnight, waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported across several areas in city, forcing commuters to wade through knee-deep water or abandon vehicles altogether.
Several Roads Waterlogged
Several major roads resembled rivers as vehicles crawled through waterlogged stretches. In Kurla, visuals outside the railway station showed a BEST bus partially submerged while two-wheeler riders were seen pushing their scooters through waist-high water.
Similar scenes played out in Dadar’s Hindmata area, a chronic flood-prone spot, where motorists struggled against the current. At Matunga, roads were heavily inundated, making them impassable for smaller vehicles.
Andheri West’s Veera Desai Road turned into a water channel, leaving cars and auto-rickshaws stranded mid-stretch. Further north, in Nalasopara, residents were seen trudging through murky, knee-deep waters as relentless rain battered the suburb. Across the city, visuals of commuters braving the floods, balancing umbrellas, rolling up trousers and helping push stranded vehicles, captured the scale of the disruption.
Traffic police reported severe snarls on several arterial routes as submerged roads slowed vehicular movement. Office-goers and schoolchildren bore the brunt, with public transport stretched to capacity and long queues forming at bus stops. The chaos spilled over to railway stations as well, with rainwater seeping onto tracks in pockets and contributing to delays on Central and Harbour lines.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the disaster control room at Mantralaya to review the situation. Officials briefed him on rainfall data, flood-prone zones, and ongoing rescue and relief efforts across Mumbai and other parts of the state affected by heavy downpours.
IMD Issues Nowcast Warning
Amid worsening conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 10:15 am, cautioning that intense spells of rain with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, were likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and the ghats of Pune over the next three to four hours. The alert heightened fears that waterlogging could intensify further if showers did not ease.