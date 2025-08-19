Mumbai Rains: BMC Provides Food, Water, & Tea To Stranded Commuters At Railway Stations, Local Trains, & Waterlogged Roads | X|@mybmc

Mumbai: Continuous heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging across several areas of the city, disrupting both road and rail traffic. Local train services, the city's lifeline, were heavily impacted, leaving many commuters stranded at railway stations for hours.

In a prompt response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stepped in to assist those affected. BMC officials distributed essential items such as drinking water, tea, biscuits, and snacks to stranded passengers at multiple railway stations, including major junctions.

🔹अतिमुसळधार पावसामुळे मुंबईतील उपनगरीय रेल्वे सेवा विस्कळीत झाली. परिणामी विविध रेल्वे स्थानकांवर अडकलेल्या प्रवाशांना बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने पाणी, चहा, बिस्कीट व इतर खाद्यपदार्थ पुरवण्यात येत आहेत.



___



🔹Mumbai's suburban train services are disrupted due to heavy… pic.twitter.com/HXMPlZHZkv — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

Mumbai Rains: BMC Provides Food, Water, & Tea To Stranded Commuters At Railway Stations, Local Trains, & Waterlogged Roads | FPJ

Visuals from various locations showed civic workers handing out refreshments as trains came to a standstill due to flooding on the tracks. The gesture was widely appreciated on social media, with many users thanking the authorities for their timely support during a difficult commute.

In the video shared by the BMC, officials are seen distributing essential food items inside Mumbai local train coaches and at various railway stations. Authorities also assisted commuters stuck on roads, helping those facing difficulties in travelling due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Cops Seen Helping Stuck Vehicles & Stranded Commuters Across Dadar T.T., Parel, Wadala, & Several Other Areas

As heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day, the city’s police force has stepped up to support citizens affected by widespread waterlogging. From clearing flooded roads to assisting with stranded vehicles, Mumbai Police remain committed to helping Mumbaikars navigate the chaos.

At Shirodkar Market in Parel, police officers were seen helping to move a vehicle stuck in deep water, making sure no resident was left stranded. Likewise, at Oberoi Junction, where traffic had slowed significantly due to water accumulation, Mumbai Police personnel, along with @mybmc staff, were present on-site to assist commuters and manage the situation.

A video shared on the official X handle of the Mumbai Police shows officers actively helping citizens during heavy rainfall. From pushing auto-rickshaws to guiding cars through flooded roads, the police are doing everything they can to ensure public safety and keep traffic moving smoothly.