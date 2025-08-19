Heavy Rain In Mumbai: Government Offices Closed, Private Sector Told To Work Remotely

X

Mumbai is set to face a day of heavy rain as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all private offices and establishments under its jurisdiction today, Tuesday, 19th August 2025, with the exception of essential and emergency services.

The announcement follows a Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai city and its suburbs. Residents are being urged to stay indoors and limit travel as waterlogging and traffic disruptions are expected throughout the day.

The BMC has advised organisations to instruct employees to work from home wherever feasible, depending on the nature of their work. Essential services, including hospitals, emergency response teams and public utilities, will continue to operate to ensure the city can respond swiftly to any incidents arising from the downpour.

Authorities have stepped up preparedness measures, with teams on standby to clear drains, manage traffic, and respond to emergencies. Local authorities have also cautioned residents to avoid low-lying areas and to follow updates from official channels for safety advisories.

Commuters are advised to exercise caution on roads, with the possibility of delays on both local trains and road networks due to waterlogging. Schools, offices, and public institutions are being urged to take necessary precautions, ensuring the safety of employees and the general public.

As Mumbai enters a particularly intense phase of the monsoon, authorities and residents alike are reminded that preparedness and caution are key. The city’s administration continues to monitor the situation closely and has assured citizens that emergency services will remain fully operational.