 Heavy Rain In Mumbai: Government Offices Closed, Private Sector Told To Work Remotely
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHeavy Rain In Mumbai: Government Offices Closed, Private Sector Told To Work Remotely

Heavy Rain In Mumbai: Government Offices Closed, Private Sector Told To Work Remotely

The announcement follows a Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
X

Mumbai is set to face a day of heavy rain as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all private offices and establishments under its jurisdiction today, Tuesday, 19th August 2025, with the exception of essential and emergency services.

The announcement follows a Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai city and its suburbs. Residents are being urged to stay indoors and limit travel as waterlogging and traffic disruptions are expected throughout the day.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Today LIVE Updates: Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark; Santacruz Records Highest...
article-image

The BMC has advised organisations to instruct employees to work from home wherever feasible, depending on the nature of their work. Essential services, including hospitals, emergency response teams and public utilities, will continue to operate to ensure the city can respond swiftly to any incidents arising from the downpour.

Authorities have stepped up preparedness measures, with teams on standby to clear drains, manage traffic, and respond to emergencies. Local authorities have also cautioned residents to avoid low-lying areas and to follow updates from official channels for safety advisories.

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded

Commuters are advised to exercise caution on roads, with the possibility of delays on both local trains and road networks due to waterlogging. Schools, offices, and public institutions are being urged to take necessary precautions, ensuring the safety of employees and the general public.

As Mumbai enters a particularly intense phase of the monsoon, authorities and residents alike are reminded that preparedness and caution are key. The city’s administration continues to monitor the situation closely and has assured citizens that emergency services will remain fully operational.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...

Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded

Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded

Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi...

Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi...