 Navi Mumbai News: SCOE NSS Unit And Sir J J Hospital Join Hands For Successful Blood Donation Drive
Navi Mumbai News: SCOE NSS Unit And Sir J J Hospital Join Hands For Successful Blood Donation Drive

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
SCOE students participate in NSS Blood Donation Camp with Sir J. J. Hospital, Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: In a strong display of social responsibility and community service, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Saraswati College of Engineering (SCOE), Kharghar, organized a successful Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with Sir J. J. Hospital, Mumbai.

Sir J. J. Hospital Team Ensures Hygienic Collection and Care

The medical team from Sir J. J. Hospital conducted the medical screening, ensured hygienic collection, and provided post-donation care, while NSS volunteers efficiently managed the registration and on-ground coordination throughout the day.

SCOE Students Contribute to Life-Saving Efforts

The camp resulted in the collection of a significant number of blood units that will contribute to the hospital’s life-saving efforts. The initiative not only strengthened SCOE’s commitment to social welfare but also inspired students to engage actively in humanitarian causes.

NSS Motto ‘Not Me, But You’ Exemplified Through Initiative

The success of the drive stands as a testament to the collective effort and compassion of the SCOE community, reinforcing the NSS motto—“Not Me, But You.”

