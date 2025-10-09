Mumbai Comes To Halt As Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers Go On One-Day Strike | File

Daily life in Mumbai came to a standstill on Thursday as majority of cab drivers associated with app-based platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido went off the roads in a one-day strike. The mass action, backed by the Bhartiya Gig Kamgar Manch, severely disrupted mobility across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including the suburbs and adjoining areas like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, and Nashik.

The protest, described as a spontaneous bandh by organizers, left hundreds of commuters stranded, forced to scramble for alternative transport. With app-based cabs and rickshaws unavailable, public transport systems were overwhelmed, leading to long queues, overcrowded buses and trains, and increased traffic congestion as more people turned to private vehicles.

The striking drivers are demanding the implementation of a government-mandated fare structure and a fairer revenue share. Despite a directive from the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner’s office instructing platforms to reflect approved fares and ensure that at least 80% of the fare goes to drivers, unions allege that companies have failed to comply.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC Finalises Developers For 15 Stalled Slum Rehabilitation Schemes

“Aggregator platforms continue to exploit gig workers while openly violating fare norms,” said a representative of Gig Workers Forum. “This strike is not just about fares—it’s about dignity, safety, and long-overdue accountability.”

Protesters also raised alarm over the growing number of unauthorized bike taxis in Mumbai. Many of these use white number plates and petrol bikes, which are not legally permitted for commercial use. The Gig Workers Forum cited a recent fatal accident involving one such vehicle as a grim reminder of the safety risks posed by unregulated services.

Adding a political dimension to the protest, Dr. Keshav Kshirsagar, President of the Gig Workers association, accused Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik of misgovernance and corruption. “This one-day strike is also a call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of the state transport department’s failure to protect gig workers’ rights,” he said.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Airport Will Be Used More By Punekars Than Mumbaikars, Say Netizens

With app-based transport services forming a lifeline for hundreds of office-goers and daily travelers, the strike exposed the fragility of urban transport systems that are heavily dependent on private aggregators. Many commuters took to social media to express their frustration, urging the government to intervene and bring about regulatory clarity and enforcement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/