Students Learn About Maharashtra’s Wildlife During Interactive Session In Mhasla

Mhasla School Students Learn About Wildlife During National Wildlife Week |

The National Wildlife Week was celebrated with at New English School, Mhasla, on Tuesday, Oct 7. Wildlife enthusiast Shantanu Kuveskar from Mangaon conducted an engaging session for students, introducing them to local wildlife, including Maharashtra’s state animal – the Indian Giant Squirrel, state bird – the Green Imperial Pigeon, and state butterfly – the Blue Mormon.

Speaking to the students, Kuveskar said, “Understanding and protecting our wildlife is not just a responsibility, it’s a celebration of the natural treasures around us. Every species, big or small, has a role in our ecosystem.” He also shared insights on other regional wildlife, such as pheasants, jackals, and nocturnal birds locally called “jungle ghosts,” along with live demonstrations. Students learned about Raigad district’s official bird as well.

The program was inaugurated under the guidance of Forest Range Officer Sanjay Pandharkame, who remarked, “Events like these plant the seeds of conservation in young minds. Our forests and wildlife are the heritage of future generations.” Forest Guard Deepak Tetgure welcomed the gathering, and Forest Guard Bhimrao Suryatal opened the session with a drum performance and a traditional folk song (povada) about wildlife.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Airport Will Be Used More By Punekars Than Mumbaikars, Say Netizens

Students were encouraged to take a pledge for nature conservation in line with Wildlife Week 2025’s theme, “Seva Parv” (Service Festival). One student said, “I never realized how many amazing creatures live around us. I promise to do my part to protect them.”

Several forest officials, school staff, and students attended the event, including Vaibhav Shinde, Dilip Waghe, Tulshiram Chavrekar, and Principal Dharamchandra Patil. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about wildlife preservation among young learners, with organizers noting that “education and engagement are the first steps toward building a community that values nature.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/