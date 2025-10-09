Mumbai: Aarey JVLR Parking Heavily Packed As Commuters Ditch Cars For Metro 3; Netizens Demand Multi-Level Parking | Watch Video | X @RahulChels

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Line 3 is fully operational from today, on Thursday, October 9, easing pressure on the city’s overcrowded railway network. As Mumbai's first underground metro (Acqa Line), it connects Aarey JVLR in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south with 27 stations. Since it was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, commuters have started riding on the newest metro line. Recent visuals from the Aarey JVLR showed packed premises of the station with several cars parked right on the entry points.

The visuals shared on the social media platform X showed cars parked outside the entry points of the Aarey JVLR metro station, which is one of the endpoints of the Metro line 3. X user @RahulChels shared visuals and wrote, "Aarey JVLR parking is f*****g packed!"

Take A Look:

The visuals reflect that the commuters have ditched their private vehicles at the station and are instead using the newly launched metro services to commute. Aarey JVLR, being packed with car parking, raises concerns over potential traffic congestion in the premises once the rush starts kicking in in the future. Netizens are demanding a multi-level parking facility near the station, following the availability of the land.

Insane scene at Aarey JVLR stn,the starting stn of L3.I knew people used to park & take the metro but this is something nobody must have predicted including myself.MMRCL can built a MLCP in the vicinity as it has lot of empty land there https://t.co/cgiiQLrx4E — Sahil P (@Sahilinfra2) October 9, 2025

The user wrote, "Insane scene at Aarey JVLR stn,the starting stn of L3. I knew people used to park & take the metro but this is something nobody must have predicted including myself.MMRCL can built a MLCP in the vicinity as it has lot of empty land there."

While one commented, "Should build at as many stations as possible. Then launch a “Park and Ride” scheme, they can use the one Singapore had for reference."

Another user commented, "MLCP is absolutely necessary. BEST can also consider extending their 705 bus from Majas to JVLR station so that people can start from an empty metro."

One user wrote, "It is always full. They should have made a car parking area beforehand. People would want to park cars and bikes at the station and take the train."