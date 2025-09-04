IN PICS: Mumbai Gears Up For Anant Chaturdashi 2025 At Girgaon Chowpatty

By: Alok Dubey | September 04, 2025
Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday, September 6, the BMC is gearing up with all necessary preparations for the Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai.
FPJ| Vijay Gohil
Girgaon Chowpatty is the famous spot for Ganesh Visarjan, where a large number of idols are brought for immersion.
Popular Ganesh idols like the Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja will be immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty.
Security and operational arrangements include 129 observation towers, 42 cranes at immersion sites, and 287 reception rooms for smooth management.
The BMC has increased safety measures, deploying 2,178 lifeguards and 56 motorboats at Girgaon Chowpatty and other seashores.
Famous Ganpati mandals like Lalbaugcha Raja hold grand processions with traditional dance and music during the tenth-day visarjan.
Thousands of visitors gather at major beaches such as Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, and Versova to witness the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.
The BMC has arranged 66 German rafts and 1,175 steel plates to facilitate the immersion of idols, along with 595 nirmalya kalash and 307 vehicles for nirmalya collection.
