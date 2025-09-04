 Palghar News: 1 Devotee Killed, 6 Injured As Car Carrying Pilgrims To Lalbaugcha Raja Crashes Into Truck On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway
Palghar News: 1 Devotee Killed, 6 Injured As Car Carrying Pilgrims To Lalbaugcha Raja Crashes Into Truck On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway

According to police, the group of seven devotees from Vaghodia village in Vadodara district were traveling in a car (GJ 06 PR 3019) towards Mumbai for Ganesh darshan. Around 7:30 p.m., as they approached the Fountain Hotel area in Naigaon jurisdiction, their vehicle rammed into a truck (MH 03 CV 6268) that was parked on the highway.

Megha Parmar Thursday, September 04, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
Representation Image

Palghar: A tragic accident claimed the life of one devotee and left six others injured on Wednesday evening when a car carrying pilgrims from Vadodara to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja collided with a stationary truck on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway.

According to police, the group of seven devotees from Vaghodia village in Vadodara district were traveling in a car (GJ 06 PR 3019) towards Mumbai for Ganesh darshan. Around 7:30 p.m., as they approached the Fountain Hotel area in Naigaon jurisdiction, their vehicle rammed into a truck (MH 03 CV 6268) that was parked on the highway.

The deceased has been identified as Ketulbhai Hiteshbhai Patel (32). The injured include Chirag Rajubhai Patel (39), Nirali Narendra Sharma (27), Damini Bharat Prajapati, Jaivini Ashok Rana (25), Megha Mangeshkumar Shalekar (28), and Antima Sharma (24). They are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mira Road.

Police said the truck driver, identified as Suryabali Tiwari, had parked the vehicle without switching on hazard lights, indicators, or reflectors, making it difficult for the approaching car driver to notice the vehicle in the dark.

A case of negligence has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigation is ongoing.

