Bombay HC Slams Mumbai Police For 'Grossly Callous' Probe In 2022 Malad Hit-And-Run Case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has come down heavily on the city police for its “grossly callous” investigation into the death of a 20-year-old youth in a bike accident in 2022, observing that the force has fallen short of the standards expected by citizens.

Court Notes Investigation Only Gained Momentum After Intervention

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad on Wednesday noted that the probe dragged on for years and gathered pace only after the court’s intervention.

Mother Alleges Police Inaction in Tracing Truck and Driver

The order came on a petition filed by the victim’s mother, Babita Pawan Jha, who alleged police inaction in tracing the truck and its driver. According to her plea, her son was killed on August 17, 2022, when a speeding truck rammed his scooter in suburban Malad.

Police Initially Filed “A Summary” Report

Despite the gravity of the offence, the Malad police filed an “A Summary” report in October 2023, stating they were unable to identify the accused. Dissatisfied, the mother approached the HC, following which the case was reopened.

Accused Finally Arrested After Court Pressure

In August this year, after repeated criticism from the court over the slow pace of investigation, the police informed the bench that the accused driver had finally been arrested and a chargesheet filed.

Court Condemns Earlier Police Conduct

The court, however, was unsparing in its criticism of the earlier conduct of the police. “A young man lost his life in a hit and run accident on August 17, 2022, yet it has taken three years for the police to trace the accused and file a chargesheet,” the bench observed.

The judges questioned why effective steps to trace the accused were not taken earlier. “It appears that only after this court cautioned the police of possible consequences, did the investigation gain momentum,” the order said.

Investigating Agency’s Approach Called “Seriously Depreciable”

Terming the approach of the investigating agency as “seriously depreciable,” the bench added: “The lackadaisical approach adopted over the last several years is seriously depreciable. The police authorities have fallen short of the standards expected by citizens.”

Departmental Inquiry Ordered Against Investigating Officer

The court also came down heavily on the investigating officer. “His conduct has been nothing short of shocking and deserves condemnation,” it said, directing the Director General of Police to initiate a departmental inquiry against him for dereliction of duty and faulty investigation.

Further, the bench directed the trial court to expedite proceedings. “The trial court shall conclude the trial within one year,” it ordered.