Mumbai: Inside Giorgio Armani’s Luxury Store At Jio World Plaza, BKC

Mumbai is home to Giorgio Armani’s first boutique in the city, located at the upscale Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The space is designed to offer an immersive luxury experience, blending Italian aesthetics with contemporary sophistication.

An Icon of Italian Elegance in Mumbai

Spread over 219 square metres on Level 1 of Jio World Plaza, the boutique reflects Armani’s philosophy of understated luxury. This is the brand’s second store in India, after New Delhi, making Mumbai a significant part of its retail presence in the country.

Boutique Interiors: A Study in Refined Design

Every detail of the store has been carefully designed by Giorgio Armani and his team of architects. The interiors feature marble- and onyx-effect flooring that flows seamlessly with silk wallpapers from the Armani/Casa collection. The ceiling in marmorino echoes the natural colours and veining of the floors and walls, while platinum-toned metal and eucalyptus finishes elevate the space.

Furniture and decor elements are sourced from Armani/Casa, including lamps, rugs, and Barbican armchairs, creating an environment where fashion, design, and art come together in harmony.

Giorgio Armani x Aldo Fallai: A Creative Legacy

The Mumbai boutique also celebrates Armani’s long-standing collaboration with iconic fashion photographer Aldo Fallai. His timeless black-and-white imagery has been instrumental in defining Armani’s global identity since the 1970s.

The photographs, which have been showcased across the boutique and Jio World Plaza’s Atrium, highlight a visual language that blends cinematic storytelling with Renaissance influences. This creative partnership remains a cornerstone of Armani’s evolution as a luxury fashion house.

What You’ll Find Inside: Collections and Services

The boutique offers Giorgio Armani’s latest ready-to-wear collections for men and women, along with accessories and Armani/Prive fragrances. A standout feature is the Made to Measure service, which provides customised tailoring for clients seeking a personalised luxury experience.

The women’s collections embrace fluid tailoring, 1930s-inspired silhouettes, and noir-style eveningwear in soft hues such as blush, bronze, and powder blue. Menswear continues Armani’s tradition of precision tailoring, relaxed leisurewear, and sophisticated evening ensembles that embody understated elegance.

Armani in Mumbai: A Luxury Experience

With this boutique, Armani brings its legacy of Italian craftsmanship and refined style directly to Mumbai’s fashion-conscious audience. More than just a retail destination, the store embodies Armani’s distinctive blend of design, fashion, and art, making it a must-visit for anyone who appreciates luxury.

Address: Giorgio Armani Store, Level 1, Jio World Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai