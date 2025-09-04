PM Modi, Singapore PM Inaugurate Phase-II Of PSA Mumbai Terminal At Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Navi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday, from Delhi, virtually inaugurated Phase-II of the PSA Mumbai Terminal (BMCT) at Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Port, marking a major boost to India’s maritime trade and infrastructure.

Built on 200 hectares, the terminal is India’s first 100 percent renewable energy container terminal and the largest FDI project in the port sector under the PPP model, with investments of USD 1.3 billion. It has a handling capacity of 4.8 million TEUs, a 2 km quay length, and can efficiently manage container vessels carrying up to 18,000 TEUs, spokesperson from JN Port, said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to JN Port officials, the facility is also the first container terminal compliant with the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). It is equipped with six DFC-compatible rail tracks and eight RMGCs, linking JN Port to over 63 inland container depots (ICDs) across India. Officials said this creates one of the country’s most extensive multimodal networks, ensuring faster transit times, greater resilience during disruptions, and wider market access for exporters and importers. Connectivity is expected to improve further with the upcoming Western DFC link.

At the inauguration ceremony, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur were present at the JNPA terminal site.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said, "The terminal, developed by Singapore’s PSA International, symbolises the growing strength of the India–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Singapore is India’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia and a major investor."

Modi announced that cooperation would expand to new areas including advanced manufacturing, green shipping, skilling, civil nuclear energy, and urban water management. He also called for a time-bound review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and ASEAN FTA to accelerate trade.

The Prime Minister highlighted digital and technological cooperation through UPI–PayNow, space sciences, and the upcoming India–Singapore Hackathon. On the maritime front, he hailed the agreement on Green and Digital Shipping Corridors, saying it would strengthen the green fuel supply chain and digital port clearance.

He also thanked Prime Minister Wong and Singapore for their support after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the PSA Mumbai Terminal is a matter of pride for Maharashtra, which has now become number one in container handling. He said the state will soon develop the Vadhavan Port, adding, “For the next 100 years, Maharashtra will remain a maritime superpower.”

Officials said Phase-II of BMCT significantly enhances India’s cargo handling capacity and positions JN Port among the most advanced maritime hubs in Asia. Both Modi and Wong underlined that the project is not just an infrastructure milestone but also a symbol of India and Singapore’s deepening economic and strategic ties, rooted in shared values and a common vision for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.