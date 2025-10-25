Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Chembur Man After Decade-Long Delay In Rioting Case Filed By Wife

A sessions court has granted bail to a Chembur resident, arrested by Tilak Nagar police on the basis of proclamation order after he didn’t appear in court following a rioting complaint by his wife in 2013. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has granted bail to a Chembur resident, arrested by Tilak Nagar police on the basis of proclamation order after he didn’t appear in court following a rioting complaint by his wife in 2013. The court considered the conduct of his wife, delaying the proceedings since 2014.

Abhay Kamlakar Sakhale was booked by Tilak Nagar police in 2013 and was arrested in June 2023 for not appearing before the metropolitan magistrate court at Vikroli on the given date.

Husband Alleges Harassment by Wife

Sakhale’s lawyer had sought bail claiming that his wife and her lawyer had been harassing him, his 82-year-old mother and his two younger sisters. Sakhale claimed that his wife has filed multiple false cases against him, and delayed the proceedings by adjourning the matter either with new applications or false allegations against his advocate.

He claimed that his wife removed the name plate of his father and affixed her own, put a lock on the door and displaced his mother from the house. With a restraining order, he was unable to stay with his mother and sister and “lived a life like a beggar”, he claimed, adding that an arrest warrant was issued even though he paid his wife regular maintenance.

Wife Alleges Mental and Physical Torture

The wife claimed she was tortured mentally as well as physically, and that Sakhale suppressed facts from the court, with no documents showing his real address. She claimed he was granted bail in the case lodged with Vikhroli police after her consent. She claimed he is a notorious criminal and seven police stations were searching for him.

The court noted that the trial hasn’t begun and the prosecution has not examined any single witness. It also noted that the wife has been filing applications against the staff, the police, the jail authorities, besides making allegations against judicial officers while transferring the matter from one court to another. It added that 16-17 advocates dropped the man case in these years.

