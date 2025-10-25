'Women’s Safety In Maharashtra Is In Complete Crisis': Sanjay Raut Attacks State Govt Over Satara Doctor’s Suicide |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, saying women’s safety in the state is in complete crisis following the alleged rape and suicide of a 26-year-old woman doctor in Satara. The doctor’s four-page suicide letter has revealed shocking details of sexual exploitation and systemic corruption involving a police officer and a sitting Member of Parliament.

Sanjay Raut Slams Maha Govt

Raut, in a strongly worded statement, said, “Maharashtra was once considered the safest state for women. If this incident had occurred in West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh, the BJP would have raised an uproar throughout the country, claiming that a grave crisis had befallen women. A woman doctor in Satara was driven to suicide and yet this government and its Home Ministry are completely insensitive to women’s issues.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Satara woman doctor's death, allegedly by suicide, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "The safety of women in Maharashtra is in complete crisis. Maharashtra was once considered the safest state for women. If this incident had occurred in… pic.twitter.com/CY4nEXoSKt — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

Satara Doctor’s Suicide Letter Reveals Chilling Details Of Abuse

The young doctor, who served at the Phaltan sub-district hospital, accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne of raping her four times over a span of five months. In her letter, she wrote that Badne and other police officials repeatedly pressured her to issue fake fitness certificates for accused persons in criminal cases, many of whom were never medically examined.

In one particularly disturbing instance, she said that two personal assistants of a Member of Parliament barged into her hospital, forced her to speak to the MP over the phone, and threatened her when she refused to comply. “They used to make me sign certificates without seeing the accused. When I refused, they threatened my job and safety,” the letter reportedly stated.

No Action Taken Despite Several Complaints

The doctor, who was nearing the end of her mandatory rural bond service and planned to pursue post-graduation, had also complained to senior police officials, including the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Police. However, her family claims that no action was taken despite multiple complaints.

Following her death, the Satara police registered a case against SI Badne and her landlord, Prashant Bankar, under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. Badne has since been suspended, confirmed Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur Range) Sunil Phulari.

जेव्हा रक्षकच बनतो भक्षक!



फलटण येथील उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयातील महिला डॉक्टरने फाशी घेत आत्महत्या केली. आत्महत्या करताना त्यांनी हातावर सुसाईड नोट लिहिली आहे. त्यात उल्लेख आहे, पोलीस निरीक्षक गोपाल बदने याने त्यांच्यावर चार वेळा बलात्कार केला, तर पोलीस प्रशांत बनकर याने त्यांना सतत… pic.twitter.com/LZVj9HOIEN — Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) October 24, 2025

Political Uproar Over Unfortunate Suicide

The case has sparked a major political row, with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accusing the BJP-led government of shielding errant officers. BJP leader Chitra Wagh termed the incident deeply unfortunate and assured that a thorough probe is underway.

