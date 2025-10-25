'Raped By Cop, Pressured By MP To Issue Fake Fitness Certificates': Satara Doctor’s Suicide Letter Reveals Chilling Details Of Abuse |

Satara: In a chilling new revelation in the Satara suicide case, the four-page letter left behind by the 26-year-old woman doctor who died by suicide has exposed the depth of sexual violence and systemic exploitation she allegedly faced. The letter accuses a police sub-inspector of repeatedly raping her and details how she was pressured, by police officers and even a sitting Member of Parliament, to issue fake fitness certificates to accused persons in criminal cases.

Raped By Cop Several Times, Faced Mental Torture

The young medical officer, who worked at the Phaltan sub-district hospital in Satara, wrote that Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne had raped her four times over a period of five months and subjected her to severe mental and physical abuse. According to an NDTV report, her letter further alleges that senior police officials routinely demanded fabricated fitness reports for accused persons who were never medically examined. When she resisted, she was threatened, harassed and intimidated.

In one instance, the doctor recounted that two personal assistants of an MP entered her hospital, called the parliamentarian on the phone, and forced her to speak to him. The MP allegedly issued veiled threats, pressuring her to comply with their demand for fake documentation. “They used to make me sign fitness certificates without seeing the accused. When I refused, they threatened my job and safety,” the letter reportedly states.

No Action Taken Despite Multiple Complaints

The doctor, who was nearing the completion of her 24-month rural bond service and planned to pursue post-graduate studies, had also complained to senior police officials, including the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Police. However, her family alleges that no action was taken despite multiple written complaints. “She had made her fears known in advance. In her letter, she even wrote that if anything happened to her, the authorities would be responsible,” her cousin told NDTV.

The letter also names her landlord, Prashant Bankar, accusing him of harassment. Following her death, a case has been registered against both Badne and Bankar under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The police officer has been suspended, and investigations are underway, confirmed Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur Range) Sunil Phulari.

जेव्हा रक्षकच बनतो भक्षक!



फलटण येथील उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयातील महिला डॉक्टरने फाशी घेत आत्महत्या केली. आत्महत्या करताना त्यांनी हातावर सुसाईड नोट लिहिली आहे. त्यात उल्लेख आहे, पोलीस निरीक्षक गोपाल बदने याने त्यांच्यावर चार वेळा बलात्कार केला, तर पोलीस प्रशांत बनकर याने त्यांना सतत… pic.twitter.com/LZVj9HOIEN — Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) October 24, 2025

फलटणमध्ये घडलेल्या महिला डॉक्टरच्या आत्महत्येच्या प्रकरणाने मन व्यथित झाले आहे.

या घटनेची मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी तात्काळ गंभीर दखल घेत, संबंधित पोलीस अधिकाऱ्यांवर कठोर कारवाईचे निर्देश दिले आहेत.



पुन्हा एकदा देवाभाऊ यांनी महिलांच्या सुरक्षिततेसंदर्भातील राज्य सरकारचा… pic.twitter.com/KiYQa9p6V5 — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) October 24, 2025

Political Outrage Over Horrific Crime

The case has sparked massive outrage and political confrontation in Maharashtra. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the ruling Mahayuti government, alleging that police atrocities are rising because the government protects the guilty. BJP leader Chitra Wagh called the incident unfortunate and assured a full inquiry.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/