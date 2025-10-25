 Video: Visitors Beat Men Consuming Alcohol Near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Raireshwar Fort In Pune's Bhor Taluka
According to available details, three unidentified people were drinking alcoholic beers at the foot of Raireshwar Fort in Pune District's Bhor Taluka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
| Video Screengrab

Pune: Three people drinking alcohol at the Raireshwar Fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is considered a holy place by Maharashtrians, have been questioned and beaten. A video regarding this has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that Maharaj's devotees question the people, smash their liquor bottles and then give them a beating with a cane.

Watch Video:

According to available details, three unidentified people were drinking alcoholic beers at the foot of Raireshwar Fort in Pune District's Bhor Taluka. A couple of youths who were visiting the fort noticed this and went there and questioned them. They asked them where they were from and what their names were.

The video further shows the drinkers speaking in Hindi and indicating they are not locals but from outside Maharashtra. The visitors, enraged, told them about the fort and its history and asked them to leave. They then smashed their beer and alcohol bottles. In the end, with a trekking pole, they also gave them blows on the legs and warned them never to repeat this again.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has netizens praising the youths for not tolerating the partying culture in an open manner, which often takes place near historical places. Maharashtra has a rich culture and history, and a common sentiment from the netizens is that the video shooters are working to preserve it.

Satara Doctor Suicide: Pune Techie Detained For Mental Harassment
article-image

About The Raireshwar Fort

Raireshwar Fort is one of the many forts of the Maratha Empire in the Pune District. The fort is approximately 82 km away from the city. It was a significant fort for the Maratha Empire. It was at this fort that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took the oath of the foundation of 'Hindavi Swarajya'. The oath was taken at the Shri Raireshwar temple located on the fort.

With the fort being a famous attraction for tourists and historians, many times it's reported that things like partying with alcohol and drug consumption and smoking cigarettes take place in the nearby areas. Occasionally, the locals have voiced their complaints about this, citing the trouble it causes them.

