Pune Crime: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Offering Lift In Bhigwan | Representational Image

Pune Rural Police have successfully solved a serious sexual assault case involving a woman who was allegedly raped after being offered a lift by a man near Bhigwan in Indapur taluka. Taking advantage of the victim being alone in a secluded area, the accused forcefully took her into nearby bushes and raped her.

A case was registered at Bhigwan Police Station regarding the matter.

The accused, identified as Jakya Kondkya Chavan (30), a resident of Lingali, Daund, has been arrested and remanded to police custody until October 26, 2025.

Read Also Satara Doctor Suicide: Pune Techie Detained For Mental Harassment

What happened?

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of October 10, around 3:20 am, when the victim was standing by the highway near Bhigwan, waiting for a vehicle heading towards Pune.

Chavan, who was on a two-wheeler, approached her and offered her a lift to drop her at her destination. Trusting him, she sat on his two-wheeler. While on the way, Chavan stopped near a railway bridge within Malad village limits. He allegedly dragged the woman into nearby bushes, sexually assaulted her, and fled from the spot.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a police complaint at Bhigwan Police Station under Sections 64, 352, and 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

Recognising the seriousness of the offence, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill (Pune Rural), along with senior officers, visited the crime scene. Gill said that three joint teams were formed from Bhigwan Police Station, Daund Police Station, and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) to trace the accused.

A sketch of the suspect was prepared based on the victim’s description and circulated to informants. Though CCTV footage did not yield significant clues, a secret tip led police to Chavan, whose sketch matched the description. Acting on this, Chavan was tracked down in the Lingali area on October 18 and detained. During interrogation, Chavan confessed to committing the crime.

Police have seized the Unicorn motorcycle (MH-42 AG 2648) used in the offence, which was registered in the accused’s name. Further investigation revealed that Chavan was previously involved in a house burglary and theft case registered at Daund Police Station.