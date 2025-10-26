PMC Junior Engineer Recruitment: All You Need To Know About Application Link, Eligibility, Last Date To Apply | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation has issued an advertisement for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Class 3) vacancies. PMC has released an advertisement considering the new social and parallel reservation policies.

"To avoid delays due to the election-associated code of conduct, the recruitment process has been scheduled accordingly. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the PMC website until October 31," said PMC Additional Commissioner M. J. Pradeep Chandran.

169 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineers at PMC have been mentioned in the advertisement. The online application has been started on Oct 1, with the last date being Oct 31 through PMC's official website - https://www.pmc.gov.in/b/recruitment.

The application process is completely online, which includes form submission, filling in essential information, uploading educational documents, experience certificates (if any), and others.

As per the Maharashtra State Government's decision of February 27, 2024, the Socially and Educationally Backwards Classes (SEBC) have been allotted a ten per cent reservation.

Following this decision, various government advertisements were revised and published. So, the candidates who had earlier applied under the old advertisement need not reapply. And if they opt for a fresh application, the previously applied one would get cancelled.

"Pune's rapid expansion and the plans of inclusion of surrounding villages into the municipal corporation's jurisdiction would need extra staff," PMC officials said.