Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Army Personnel Held For Stealing 2 High-End Motorcycles From Cuffe Parade Naval Base

Mumbai: In a shocking breach of security, the Cuffe Parade Police have arrested a serving Army personnel for allegedly stealing two high-end motorcycles from within a highly restricted naval residential complex in South Mumbai. The incident has raised serious concerns about the security of sensitive military premises.

About The Case

The accused, a 31-year-old soldier posted in the Cuffe Parade area, was traced and arrested from his hometown, Latur, on October 21 after an extensive investigation. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a senior naval officer whose Harley-Davidson X400 went missing from the official naval quarters.

Soon after, another senior officer reported the theft of his Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, also from the same secure compound. The theft of two luxury bikes from a high-security naval zone prompted authorities to initiate a detailed probe, in coordination with naval security.

Investigators used advanced technical analysis to track the accused’s movements and eventually recovered both stolen motorcycles from his residence in Latur.

Police sources revealed that the accused had no authorized access to the naval residential premises. He had learned techniques to bypass ignition systems of luxury bikes through online tutorials and used them to steal vehicles under the cover of darkness.

“He would take leave from duty and enter the premises late at night, between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Using simple tools, he broke the locks, hotwired the bikes, and rode them all the way to Latur,” said a police officer involved in the investigation. The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till Monday.

Meanwhile, investigators are examining whether he is connected to other similar thefts of premium motorcycles reported from the naval area in recent months. The incident has sparked an internal review of security measures across Mumbai’s military and naval housing complexes.

