Mumbai News: Four-Day Chhath Puja Festivities Begin, Devotees Offer Prayers To The Sun God

Chhath Puja 2024: Day 2 Kharna Puja | X (@HindhuForum)

The four-day-long Chhath Puja celebrations began on Saturday, marking the start of one of the most significant festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and southern Nepal.

Festival Timings and Significance

The festival commences on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Shukla Paksha—the bright fortnight of the month of Kartik. The sixth day, known as ‘Chhath’ or ‘Shashti’, falls on the sixth day after Diwali, and the festival concludes on Saptami, the seventh day of the month.

This year, the main day of the festival falls on Monday.

Rituals and Devotion

Chhath Puja is marked by intense fasting, prayers, and devotion. Over four days, devotees observe 12-hour fasts, while married women undertake a 36-hour fast, abstaining from both food and water, to offer prayers and perform rituals for the well-being of their families.

Worship of Sun and Chhathi Maiya

Devotees worship the Sun God (Surya Dev) and ‘Shashti’ or ‘Chhathi Maiya’, the goddess associated with children. The festival is also known as Surya Shashti Vrat and symbolizes gratitude towards the Sun for sustaining life on Earth.

Mythological Connections

According to legends, Draupadi observed the Chhath fast in the Mahabharata to pray for the success of the Pandavas during their exile. In the Ramayana, Sita Devi is believed to have observed similar rituals and was later blessed with twins, Lava and Kusha.

Historically, King Priyavrat is said to have performed severe penance to please Surya Dev, initiating the custom of Chhath Puja. The rituals are believed to purify the mind, body, and soul.

Harvest and Gratitude

Chhath Puja also marks the end of the harvest season, when devotees express gratitude to Surya Dev for abundance and prosperity. It signifies harmony between nature and humanity, celebrating the life-giving force of the Sun.

Four-Day Ritual Schedule

October 25: Nahaye Khay – Bathing and ritual purification.

October 26: Lohanda and Kharna – Fasting and offerings.

October 27: Sandhya Arghya – Evening prayers to the setting sun.

October 28: Parana Day and Usha Arghya – Morning prayers to the rising sun.