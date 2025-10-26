Mumbai Crime News: ₹10 Lakh Cash Theft Reported From 81-Year-Old Businessman’s Dadar Home; Domestic Workers Under Suspicion

Mumbai News: ₹68 Crore Corporate Fraud Case Filed Against Rizvi Estate & Hotels Pvt Ltd Directors |

“Rs 10 Lakh Cash Theft Reported from 81-Year-Old Businessman’s Dadar Home; Domestic Workers Under Suspicion”

A theft of Rs 10 lakh in cash has been reported from the residence of 81-year-old businessman Visanji Palan Maru in Dadar, Mumbai. The police suspect that one or more domestic workers may be involved in the incident.

The Matunga police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replacing the earlier reference to Section 306, which pertains to abetment of suicide and are conducting further investigations.

Cash Stored in Locked Cupboard

According to the FIR, Maru lives with his wife, Jayaben Maru (78), at R.A. Residency in Dadar. He owns retail shops and is also engaged in investment-related business. The couple reportedly kept large amounts of cash in a wooden cupboard inside their bedroom, which they usually kept locked.

Two Domestic Workers Employed

Maru had employed two domestic workers Chhotu Manijan Yadav (34) from Giridih, Jharkhand, and Krishna Vidyeshwar Sahu (18) from Chinchpada, Waliv Road, Vasai (East). Police said several other helpers had previously worked at their residence as well.

Cash Missing from Cupboard

On September 28, Maru placed additional cash in the cupboard, which already contained around Rs 30 lakh. He then locked it and stored the key in another bedroom cupboard.

However, when he opened the locker on October 6 to withdraw money, he discovered that Rs 10 lakh was missing.

Complaint Filed After Search Failed

After searching the house and failing to locate the missing cash, Maru informed his relatives and subsequently lodged a complaint at the Matunga Police Station. He expressed suspicion that one of the current or former domestic workers could be responsible for the theft.

Investigation Underway

The Matunga police have launched a detailed investigation and are examining the movements, background, and contacts of all individuals who had access to the house.