Satara Doctor Suicide: Resident Doctors Hold 'Black Ribbon' Protest At Mumbai's KEM Hospital, Say 'May Close Routine OPDs If...'

Mumbai, October 25: The resident doctors at Mumbai's KEM Hospital on October 25 are holding black ribbon protest over the allege rape and suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district. The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night

In the suicide note written on the victims' palm, she had alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

Calling the incident a heinous act, a resident doctor told ANI that currently any kind of OPD or emergency services have not been stopped, but if our demands are not met, then we may escalate our protest. "The accused have fled; they should be arrested as soon as possible. We are holding a black ribbon protest here to protest against it," Dr Sameer said.

Resident doctors under the banner of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), staged protests at KEM Hospital.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On doctors of KEM Hospital holding the protest over the Satara woman doctor's death, a resident doctor, Dr Sameer, says, "What happened in Satara is a heinous act... The accused have fled; they should be arrested as soon as possible. We are holding a… pic.twitter.com/7uP1aEmItv — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

A first-year resident Dr. Samya said that although the POSH Act was implemented in 2013, its enforcement remains weak, and the lack of proper implementation has led to the current situation. Adding further, she told the agency, "We want action to be taken in this matter as quickly as possible so that justice is delivered quickly... Currently, we are protesting to spread awareness; all our OPD and emergency services are working. However, if our demands are not met, then we will escalate our protest"

Another resident doctor holding the black ribbon protest said, "We have made some demands in response to the incident, and we hope they will be met as soon as possible."

What are resident doctors demanding?

More than 8,000 resident doctors across the state participated in the protest, demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the case by either the CID or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Satara Suicide case: Latest updates

The police have detained Prashant Bankar, one of the two men the doctor had named in the suicide note written on her palm. According to the police, sub-inspector Badane was suspended from service after his name came up during the probe.

In her letter, she wrote that Badne and other police officials had repeatedly pressured her to issue fake fitness certificates for accused persons in criminal cases, many of whom were never medically examined.

Not just this, in one particularly disturbing instance, she said that two personal assistants of a Member of Parliament barged into her hospital, forced her to speak to the MP over the phone, and was also threatened when she refused to comply.

“They used to make me sign certificates without seeing the accused. When I refused, they threatened my job and safety,” the letter alleged.

The doctor, who was nearing the end of her mandatory rural bond service and planned to pursue post-graduation, had also complained to senior police officials, including the Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Police. However, her family claimed that no action was taken despite multiple complaints.



