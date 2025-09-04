Mumbai News: BMC’s Nair Hospital Blood Bank Becomes First Govt Facility In State To Receive NABH Accreditation

B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central | File Photo

Mumbai: The Blood Bank Centre at BMC-run B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital and Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai Central has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

Nair became the first government hospital in the state to achieve NABH recognition. NABH accreditation means that the quality and safety of blood are tested at the highest standards.

First Government Hospital in Maharashtra to Achieve Accreditation

According to an official from BMC's Health Department, the hospital became the first government hospital in the state to achieve NABH recognition, ensuring enhanced patient safety and trust.

The achievement is rare even at the national level — of nearly 5,200 blood banks across India, only 148 are NABH-accredited. Among these, just 12 belong to the government sector, primarily those attached to AIIMS and PGI Medical College and Hospital.

Enhanced Safety and Trust for Patients and Donors

Within Mumbai, this makes Nair Blood Centre the first government-run facility to receive the accreditation.

Speaking about the recognition, a senior official from Nair Hospital, said, “This will directly benefit both patients and blood donors. NABH accreditation means that the quality and safety of blood are tested at the highest standards. The risk of infection or error will be minimized, and patients will receive safe, reliable blood. At the same time, the process of blood donation will also become more secure and transparent.”