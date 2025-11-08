 Navi Mumbai News: 41-Year-Old Man Dies Trying To Board Moving Train At Vashi Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: 41-Year-Old Man Dies Trying To Board Moving Train At Vashi Station

Navi Mumbai News: 41-Year-Old Man Dies Trying To Board Moving Train At Vashi Station

Jayesh Malekar, a 41-year-old man from Mumbai Central, died after falling while trying to board a moving local train at Vashi railway station. He sustained severe head and body injuries after losing his balance while sprinting to catch the Mumbai-bound train.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: 41-Year-Old Man Dies Trying To Board Moving Train At Vashi Station | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: A 41-year-old man lost his life after attempting to board a moving local train at Vashi railway station on the Panvel–CSMT line in Navi Mumbai. According to the police, the victim, named Jayesh Malekar, was a resident of Mumbai Central and had travelled to Navi Mumbai for work.

On Thursday evening, Jayesh arrived on platform 4 at Vashi station intending to board a Mumbai-bound local train. He spotted the train in motion and sprinted towards it in an attempt to catch it. As he reached, he lost his balance and fell, sustaining serious head and body injuries.

Also Watch

Bystanders along with railway staff at the station immediately rushed him to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital, where he was pronounced dead during treatment, according to report by Loksatta.

FPJ Shorts
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes Relationship Instagram Official?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Romantic Picture With Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru; Makes Relationship Instagram Official?
Mumbai: 18th Edition Of Jagriti Yatra Flagged Off From Bandra To Promote Sustainable, Inclusive Development
Mumbai: 18th Edition Of Jagriti Yatra Flagged Off From Bandra To Promote Sustainable, Inclusive Development
5 Iconic Breakfast Places In South Bombay You Must Try
5 Iconic Breakfast Places In South Bombay You Must Try
Hindustan Aeronautics Seals Major Deal With American Defence Major GE Aerospace To Procure 113 Jet Engines
Hindustan Aeronautics Seals Major Deal With American Defence Major GE Aerospace To Procure 113 Jet Engines

In a broader context, such tragedies are not uncommon on the Mumbai suburban network. Data acquired through the Right to Information Act shows that between January and May 2025 alone, some 922 passengers lost their lives on the suburban routes, with 597 of those deaths recorded on the Central Railway (Main and Harbour lines) network.

Read Also
Maharashtra Politics: MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Inaugurates ‘Fake Voter’ Exhibition In Navi...
article-image

Station and railway police officials say the main causes include boarding or alighting from moving trains and crossing tracks illegally. Railway authorities have renewed their appeal to commuters to adhere strictly to safety guidelines, avoid attempting to board trains once the doors begin closing, wait for the next service, and use designated crossings rather than running across tracks or between platforms.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: 41-Year-Old Man Dies Trying To Board Moving Train At Vashi Station

Navi Mumbai News: 41-Year-Old Man Dies Trying To Board Moving Train At Vashi Station

Mumbai: 18th Edition Of Jagriti Yatra Flagged Off From Bandra To Promote Sustainable, Inclusive...

Mumbai: 18th Edition Of Jagriti Yatra Flagged Off From Bandra To Promote Sustainable, Inclusive...

5 Iconic Breakfast Places In South Bombay You Must Try

5 Iconic Breakfast Places In South Bombay You Must Try

Mumbai: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Dr Lekha Pathak In Forgery Case Filed By Ex-Dy CM Ramrao...

Mumbai: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Dr Lekha Pathak In Forgery Case Filed By Ex-Dy CM Ramrao...

Mumbai: GRP Probes Fatal Sandhurst Road Incident; Questions Raised Over Coordination During Railway...

Mumbai: GRP Probes Fatal Sandhurst Road Incident; Questions Raised Over Coordination During Railway...