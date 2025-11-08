Navi Mumbai News: 41-Year-Old Man Dies Trying To Board Moving Train At Vashi Station | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: A 41-year-old man lost his life after attempting to board a moving local train at Vashi railway station on the Panvel–CSMT line in Navi Mumbai. According to the police, the victim, named Jayesh Malekar, was a resident of Mumbai Central and had travelled to Navi Mumbai for work.

On Thursday evening, Jayesh arrived on platform 4 at Vashi station intending to board a Mumbai-bound local train. He spotted the train in motion and sprinted towards it in an attempt to catch it. As he reached, he lost his balance and fell, sustaining serious head and body injuries.

Bystanders along with railway staff at the station immediately rushed him to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital, where he was pronounced dead during treatment, according to report by Loksatta.

In a broader context, such tragedies are not uncommon on the Mumbai suburban network. Data acquired through the Right to Information Act shows that between January and May 2025 alone, some 922 passengers lost their lives on the suburban routes, with 597 of those deaths recorded on the Central Railway (Main and Harbour lines) network.

Station and railway police officials say the main causes include boarding or alighting from moving trains and crossing tracks illegally. Railway authorities have renewed their appeal to commuters to adhere strictly to safety guidelines, avoid attempting to board trains once the doors begin closing, wait for the next service, and use designated crossings rather than running across tracks or between platforms.

