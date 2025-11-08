Mumbai Local Train Update: CR, WR To Operate Mega Block On Nov 9, Jumbo Block Between Santacruz–Goregaon; Check Details

Mumbai | File

Mumbai: Mumbai suburban train commuters are set to face a major disruption on Sunday, November 9, 2025, as the Central and Western Railways have announced scheduled mega blocks for essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. The block will affect train services on the Central, Harbour and Western Lines for several hours during the day.

According to a statement from the railways, these blocks are essential to carry out track, overhead and signal maintenance work to ensure the safety and reliability of services. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as several trains will be diverted, delayed or cancelled during the maintenance window.

Central Line Block (Matunga – Mulund):

A block will be in effect on both Up and Down fast lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm.

- Down fast trains departing from CSMT between 10:36 am and 3:10 pm will be diverted to the Down slow line, arriving about 15 minutes late. These trains will rejoin the fast track at Mulund.

- Up fast services leaving Thane between 11:03 am and 3:38 pm will also be diverted onto the Up slow line, returning to the fast line at Matunga. Commuters can expect a similar delay of around 15 minutes.

Harbour Line Block (Kurla – Vashi):

Train services on the Up and Down Harbour lines between Kurla and Vashi will remain suspended from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

- Down trains to Vashi, Belapur and Panvel leaving CSMT between 10:34 am and 3:36 pm and Up services from Panvel, Belapur and Vashi towards CSMT between 10:17 am and 3:47 pm, will remain cancelled.

- To ease passenger movement, special suburban services will operate between CSMT–Kurla and Panvel–Vashi during the block period.

- Harbour line passengers can also travel via the Thane–Vashi/Nerul section from 10 am to 6 pm.

Trans-Harbour and Uran Lines:

No block has been announced for these routes; services will operate as usual.

Western Line Block (Santacruz – Goregaon):

A Jumbo Block will be imposed on the Up and Down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon from 10 am to 3 pm.

During this time, all slow trains will operate on fast lines, skipping halts at Vile Parle (due to short platforms) and Ram Mandir (due to platform unavailability). Services to these stations, however, will remain accessible via the Harbour line. Commuters are advised to check updates before travelling, as some suburban services will be short-terminated or cancelled due to the maintenance work.

