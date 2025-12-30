Municipal Polls Trigger Political Turmoil Across Maharashtra; Alliances Crack, Protests & Controversies Erupt |

Mumbai: With the last day for filing nomination papers falling on Tuesday, the political atmosphere across Maharashtra has turned extremely volatile ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Elections have been announced for 29 municipal corporations in the state, leaving barely 15–16 days for polling, and parties are scrambling to finalise candidates amid intense internal strife. From seat-sharing disputes within alliances to open rebellion by disgruntled aspirants, scenes of chaos, protests and even dramatic incidents such as attempts at self-immolation and vehicle chases were reported from several cities. While some candidates celebrated securing party tickets, many senior office-bearers and loyal workers expressed anger after being denied nominations at the last moment.

The Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi alliances have been witnessing sharp tensions over seat-sharing, with the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance facing the maximum turbulence. In several places, party workers alleged that long-serving loyalists were ignored in favour of “outsiders” and recent entrants, fuelling resentment within party ranks.

Seat-sharing tensions eventually led to the collapse of the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance in as many as 14 municipal corporations. The two parties will contest separately in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Nanded, Amravati, Malegaon, Akola, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Ulhasnagar, Sangli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna. The decision is expected to result in multi-cornered contests in these key civic bodies.

Adding to the political storm, Ajit Pawar-led NCP has courted major controversy in Pune, where it is contesting the elections jointly with the Sharad Pawar faction. Ajit Pawar has reportedly kept “winnability” as the sole criterion while distributing tickets. The party has fielded Sonali and Laxmi Andekar—both currently lodged in jail in connection with the Ayush Komkar murder case—from Ward No. 23. Earlier, the NCP had announced the candidature of Jayshree Marne, wife of gangster Gaja Marne. The move has shocked political circles, particularly as Ajit Pawar had earlier promised to make Pune a crime-free city.

In Nashik, the BJP distributed AB forms under heavy police protection following strong resistance from disgruntled aspirants. Allegations of black marketing of tickets were levelled by party workers. The vehicle carrying AB forms was chased by aspirants from Panchavati and New CIDCO areas, leading to tense scenes on the Nashik–Mumbai highway for nearly an hour. With rising tension, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik personally intervened and dispersed the crowd. Senior leaders, including BJP city president Sunil Kedar, MLA Rahul Dhikle and Seema Hire, were present during the tense distribution process.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a BJP woman office-bearer tried to self-immolate for not giving her ticket and another aspirant accused leaders Atul Save and Bhagwat Karad of injustice after being denied tickets despite 18 years of service to the party. She announced plans to sit on a protest outside the party office, stating that she had faced 18 criminal cases while working for the party but was still ignored. Emotional scenes were witnessed as women leaders broke down while addressing the media.

In Thane, the release of the BJP’s first candidate list late Sunday night triggered violent protests. Supporters vandalised the party’s Vartak Nagar office after several senior leaders were denied tickets. Slogans against MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare were raised, windows were smashed, and candidates were allegedly confined inside the office on tuesday.

In Navi Mumbai, long-standing rivalry between MLAs Ganesh Naik and Manda Mhatre resurfaced publicly. While candidates recommended by Mhatre were reportedly cleared, unsigned AB forms led her to openly criticise Naik, exposing deep internal fissures within the party.

In Chandrapur, BJP MLA Kishor Jorgawar expressed strong displeasure over tickets being given to the wife of Manoj Potraje, who had campaigned against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on social media, and to former corporator Ajay Sarkar. Protests erupted after the ticket of senior leader Chandrakala Soyam, a 30-year party loyalist, was cut.

Akola witnessed dramatic scenes at the residence of former mayor Vijay Agrawal, where an aspiring woman candidate fainted amid protests. Tears and anger marked the atmosphere, shocking observers as the BJP is traditionally seen as a disciplined party.

