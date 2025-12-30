Thane New Year 2026: Police Deploy 739 Personnel, Set Up 54 Checkpoints To Curb Drunk Driving And Traffic Violations

Thane Police deploy traffic personnel and set up checkpoints across the city to prevent drunk driving and ensure safe New Year celebrations | FPJ - Representational Image

Thane, Dec 30: Thane City Traffic Branch has given a strict message to welcome the ‘Thirty First’ and New Year without risking one’s own life and the lives of others. Along with the New Year celebrations, Thane Police have become fully alert in the backdrop of the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

Strict action by the police is certain against traffic rule violators and drunken drivers. Blockades have been set up at 54 locations in the Thane Police Commissionerate area.

A total of 59 officers and 680 personnel of the traffic branch, amounting to 739 jawans, have been deployed. Areas like Yeoor, Upvan, Durgadi, Katai Naka, Mumbra and Ranjanoli Naka have been declared hotspots.

Immediate and strict action will be taken against those who drive after consuming alcohol, create a ruckus on the road and cause nuisance in public places in these areas.

Rs 14.34 crore recovered from e-challans in 2025

In the year 2025, 1 lakh 42 thousand 607 e-challan cases were settled through Lok Adalats. During this period, a total fine of Rs 14 crore 34 lakh 43 thousand 200 was recovered from drivers.

Decline in the number of drunken drivers

The effect of police strictness and continuous public awareness is visible.

945 drunk-and-drive cases were registered in November 2025.

This number decreased to 646 in December 2025.

51 breath analyser machines are being used for checking.

Immediate punitive action will be taken against those who drink and drive and obstruct traffic. Bar, hotel, dhaba, pub, farmhouse and entertainment venue operators have also been instructed to take special precautions regarding drunken drivers.

Candidates rushing to pay e-challans due to elections

Due to the Municipal Corporation elections, it is mandatory for candidates not to have any outstanding e-challans on their vehicles. If there are outstanding dues, the nomination may be cancelled.

Due to this, a crowd of candidates is being seen at the traffic department to pay e-challans. So far, 310 candidates have paid a fine of Rs 11 lakh 50 thousand 550.

Thane: 104

Ulhasnagar: 08

Bhiwandi: 117

KDMC: 81

Police appeal

Thane City Traffic Branch Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Shirsaath said that the ‘Thirty First’ and New Year should be welcomed peacefully and safely and that, for this, the police are fully alert. Do not create a ruckus after consuming alcohol in enthusiasm, do not indulge in street racing or drive fast cars on the road. Citizens are appealed to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the police.

