Navi Mumbai: Doctors Save Patient With Dual Brain Tumours And Massive Brain Bleed In Single High-Risk Neurosurgery At NewEra Hospital

NewEra Hospital in Navi Mumbai successfully performs a rare high-risk surgery to remove two brain tumours and a massive subdural hematoma in a single procedure | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 30: A 54-year-old woman suffering from three life-threatening brain conditions—two large brain tumours and a massive subdural haematoma—was successfully treated in a single, high-risk surgical procedure at NewEra Hospital, Navi Mumbai.

Patient Admitted With Severe Neurological Symptoms

The patient, Suman Pokhare, a resident of Koperkhairane, was admitted with worsening weakness, difficulty in walking and imbalance for nearly 15 days. Initially suspected to have a single brain tumour, detailed imaging revealed a large subacute subdural haematoma causing severe pressure on the brain, along with a large tumour on the opposite side. Each of these conditions independently carries a high risk of brain damage, paralysis or death and usually requires separate surgeries.

Emergency Stabilisation And ICU Care

Considering the critical condition, the patient was stabilised in the emergency department and shifted to the ICU, where she was started on anti-epileptic medication and supportive care. With increasing pressure on the brain, doctors decided to proceed with urgent surgery the next morning.

Five-Hour Craniotomy Removes Tumours And Hematoma

On November 12, a neurosurgical team led by Dr Sunil Kutty, Consultant Neurosurgeon at NewEra Hospital, performed an approximately five-hour craniotomy. During the procedure, surgeons evacuated the massive subdural clot and also discovered a hidden tumour infiltrating the brain’s protective covering, which had been masked by the bleed on scans. In total, two brain tumours measuring around 4.5 cm and 2 cm were removed along with complete evacuation of the haematoma in a single operative sitting.

Doctor Highlights Rarity Of The Case

“In routine practice, we usually deal with one major brain pathology at a time. Here, the patient had two large brain tumours and a significant brain bleed on opposite sides of the brain, which is extremely rare,” Dr Kutty said.

He added that brain tumours occur in around four in one lakh people, with less than one per cent involving tumours on both sides of the brain, and the presence of an associated subdural haematoma making such cases even rarer.

Patient Shows Rapid Recovery After Surgery

Following surgery, the patient showed rapid recovery. She was shifted out of the ICU the next day, had no neurological deficits and was able to move all her limbs independently.

Post-operative scans confirmed complete removal of the tumours and the brain bleed. She was discharged on the third day after surgery and continued to do well during follow-up in December.

Patient Shares Her Experience

“I could barely stand or walk before the surgery and feared the worst,” the patient said. “Today, I am alert, walking on my own and going home with hope in my heart.”

Hospital Credits Multidisciplinary Care

Dr Mataprasad B Gupta, Vice President and CEO of NewEra Hospital, said the successful outcome was possible due to advanced infrastructure, precise imaging and coordinated multidisciplinary care in handling complex neurological emergencies.

