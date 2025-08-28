Mumbai News: BMC-Run Nair Hospital & Dental College Becomes First Civic Institution In State To Receive NABH Accreditation

B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central | File Photo

Mumbai: In a historic achievement, BMC-run Nair Hospital and Dental College, located at Mumbai Central, has become the first municipal hospital and college in the state to receive accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

First Civic-Run Dental College In Maharashtra To Get NABH Accreditation

This makes it the first civic-run hospital and dental college in Maharashtra to receive this prestigious recognition, and the first government dental college under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences to do so.

NABH Accreditation: Benchmark Of Quality And Safety

NABH accreditation is regarded as the highest benchmark of quality and safety for hospitals and medical/dental colleges. The recognition confirms that the institution follows national and international standards in treatment, research, and education, ensuring patients receive safe, hygienic, and high-quality care.

18-Month Preparation With Upgraded Facilities And Training

The accreditation process, which took over 18 months of preparation, also involved upgrading facilities, staff training, and compliance with biomedical safety and emergency protocols. Hospital authorities said the recognition enhances the reputation of Nair Dental Hospital and will help attract skilled doctors and sustain excellence in dental care.

Benefits For Patients And Students Alike

The accreditation not only enhances patient trust but also benefits medical and dental students, who now gain access to superior infrastructure, clinical practice, and research facilities, thereby boosting their career prospects. Additionally, several government and private health insurance companies prefer approving bills only from NABH-accredited institutions, making this recognition a major advantage for patients as well.

Nair Dental College: A Legacy Since 1933

The dental college was established in 1933, is one of India’s premier government dental institutions and has played a pioneering role in dental education and healthcare.

Affiliated with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and recognized by the Dental Council of India, the college offers undergraduate (BDS), postgraduate (MDS), and doctoral programs across all major dental specialties.

Premier Institution With Strong Academic Reputation

With modern infrastructure, including over 150 dental chairs, advanced laboratories, and a busy hospital that treats more than three lakh patients annually, it provides students with extensive clinical exposure.

Also Watch:

The college is consistently ranked among the top dental institutions in the country, having introduced several postgraduate specialties for the first time in India, and continues to uphold its reputation for academic excellence, research, and affordable patient care.