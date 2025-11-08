Good News For Mira-Bhayandar! Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Confirms Dahisar Toll Plaza Relocation By November 13

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Confirms Dahisar Toll Naka Relocation |

Mira Bhayandar: In a major relief for daily commuters of Mira-Bhayandar, the Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on November 8 has issued strict instructions to relocate the Dahisar toll naka by November 13. This step comes as a concrete step to put a complete stop to traffic congestion in the area.

The Dahisar Toll Plaza is a long-standing source of traffic congestion at Mumbai’s entry point near Mira-Bhayandar. This is not the first time the transport minister had called for relocation of the toll plaza. Earlier in August 2025, he had written to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressing that the toll plaza's current location within Mira- Bhayander city limits.

The relocation process was expected to be completed by 8 November, however, it was deliberately delayed by the toll plaza contractor, informed Sarnaik. Today, Sarnaik also did an on-site inspection of the Toll Naka and said that strict instructions have been given to the concerned contractor as well as the officers to relocate the plaza by November 13.

"The government is committed to reducing the troubles faced by local citizens and vehicle drivers and to making travel smoother," he said.

🗓 ८ नोव्हेंबर २०२५ | 📍दहिसर टोलनाका



मुंबई महानगर क्षेत्रात प्रवेश करताना दहिसर टोल नाक्यामुळे नागरिकांना मोठ्या प्रमाणावर वाहतूक कोंडीच्या त्रासाला सामोरे जावे लागते. परिणामी वेळ आणि इंधनाचा अनावश्यक अपव्यय होऊन वाहनांच्या प्रदुषणामुळे पर्यावरणाची देखील हानी होते.



राज्याचे… pic.twitter.com/oOm9CxbHLz — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) November 8, 2025

According to a Mid Day report, the minister said that the Dahisar toll plaza relocation is a temporary solution while a permanent shift will be carried out after obtaining necessary approval from NHAI.

The relocation decision of the toll plaza was finalized in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, adding that during Shinde’s tenure as Chief Minister, several toll plazas were cancelled, and small vehicles were granted toll exemptions, a move which was widely welcomed by citizens. However, the Dahisar Toll Plaza continued to create bottlenecks, affecting around 15 lakh residents of Mira-Bhayandar, daily commuters, and Mumbai-bound travelers.

The Dahisar Toll Naka, located on the Mumbai -Mira- Bhayander border, has been a major source of travel delays due to heavy traffic snarls for the over 1.5 million residents of Mira-Bhayander and thousands of daily commuters heading into Mumbai.

