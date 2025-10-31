 Mira-Bhayandar News: Contaminated Water Found In Municipal Commissioner’s Cabin; Former Mayor Demands Inquiry
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar News: Contaminated Water Found In Municipal Commissioner’s Cabin; Former Mayor Demands Inquiry

Mira-Bhayandar News: Contaminated Water Found In Municipal Commissioner’s Cabin; Former Mayor Demands Inquiry

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

A shocking incident has come to light within the Mira-Bhaiyandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) building. Former Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale revealed that a bottle of drinking water kept inside the Municipal Commissioner’s cabin contained contaminated water, raising serious concerns about the quality of the city’s water supply.

Hasnale Questions Civic Administration’s Accountability

Expressing her dismay, Hasnale stated, “If contaminated water is found right here in the Commissioner’s cabin, one can only imagine the kind of water being supplied to the general public in the city.”

She has demanded an immediate inquiry from the civic administration and strict action against the officials responsible for this negligence.

article-image

MBMC-Branded Bottle Highlights Negligence

The issue gained further attention when it was found that the contaminated water was stored in a bottle bearing the MBMC logo, exposing the administration’s apparent carelessness and lack of oversight.

Public Outrage Over Water Quality Concerns

The incident has sparked public outrage, with citizens expressing anger and frustration over repeated lapses in the water supply system that directly affect public health and safety. Many are now demanding transparency and stronger monitoring of MBMC’s water distribution processes.

