Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Developers To Follow SOP On Air And Noise Pollution Or Face Penalties

Instructions to Developers in a Special Meeting Regarding Compliance with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Noise and Air Pollution at Construction Sites in NMMC Area | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed all developers to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for controlling air and noise pollution at construction sites.

The instructions were issued during a special meeting held under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, following increasing complaints from citizens and directives from the Bombay High Court.

High Court’s PIL Prompts Stronger Enforcement Measures

The High Court, in a suo motu Public Interest Litigation, had on December 11, 2023, ordered civic bodies to implement effective measures to control dust, air, and noise pollution caused by ongoing construction and blasting works.

Acting on these directions, NMMC prepared and published a comprehensive SOP on August 1, 2024, which has been enforced within its jurisdiction, part of the MMRDA region.

59 Developers Found Violating SOP During Site Inspections

However, recent inspections revealed that several construction sites were not complying with these standards. Following site visits on October 12, 2025, the corporation identified 59 developers violating the SOP and issued notices to them on October 24, to ensure compliance.

Ward-Level Vigilance Teams Deployed to Monitor Compliance

In line with the Commissioner’s directions, special vigilance teams comprising assistant commissioners, engineers, sanitation officers, and garden staff have been deployed at the ward level to monitor enforcement.

Developers Directed to Install Foggers, CCTV, and Maintain Clean Sites

A meeting chaired by Assistant Director of Town Planning Somnath Kekan was recently held with assistant commissioners, developers, and architects to reinforce compliance.

During the meeting, developers were instructed to build proper barricades around sites, clean vehicle wheels carrying debris, keep footpaths unobstructed, complete construction within permitted hours, install foggers and sprinklers, and set up CCTV cameras to monitor dust and pollution control measures.

Violators Face Penalties and Possible Work Stoppage Orders

Developers were clearly warned that any violation of the SOP would invite penalties, and in case of continued non-compliance, work stoppage orders would be issued.

Also Watch:

“Developers must strictly follow the municipal SOP to mitigate air and noise pollution, failing which stringent action will be taken,” Assistant Director Somnath Kekan cautioned.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/