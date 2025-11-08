 Mumbai: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Dr Lekha Pathak In Forgery Case Filed By Ex-Dy CM Ramrao Adik's Son
A Mumbai sessions court granted anticipatory bail to cardiologist Dr. Lekha Pathak, accused by former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ramrao Adik’s son of forging documents to claim a widow’s pension. Pathak denied the charges, citing her 1995 marriage to Adik and prior legal settlements. The court’s order protects her from arrest amid the ongoing inheritance dispute.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Mumbai: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Dr Lekha Pathak In Forgery Case Filed By Ex-Dy CM Ramrao Adik's Son | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The sessions court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to cardiologist Dr Lekha Pathak, booked on the complaint of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ramrao Adik’s son, Prithviraj, alleging she forged documents to obtain a pension as Adik’s widow.

Pathak approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail on May 5. The court directed the Marine Drive police, which lodged the case, not to arrest her and granted interim relief. The case stemmed from an order by the metropolitan magistrate court, following Prithviraj’s complaint. He alleged Pathak submitted documents to the ministry despite a prior settlement. Prithviraj claimed that after Adik’s demise in August 2007, Pathak received a pension as his widow, though she was never legally married to him.

In her plea, Pathak claimed Adik and his first wife, Shobha, signed a divorce deed in June 1989, a copy of which she submitted to the court. She asserted that she and Adik married in 1995, per Hindu Vedic rites at Birla Temple, New Delhi. Pathak emphasised that Adik’s last will, signed on December 24, 2006, led to testamentary proceedings in the Bombay High Court.

All legal heirs, including Pathak, Shobha, and Adik’s children from his first marriage, reached a consent agreement on fund distribution from his bank accounts. Pathak alleged that years later, the will was being questioned, despite no challenges during the high court proceedings. She accused the complainants of suppressing facts to obtain an adverse magistrate court order and claimed the case was filed after they failed to “extort” money from her during the testamentary proceedings.

The court’s decision provides Pathak relief amid ongoing disputes over Adik’s estate and her claimed marital status.

