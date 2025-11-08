Mumbai: 18th Edition Of Jagriti Yatra Flagged Off From Bandra To Promote Sustainable, Inclusive Development | X @jagritiyatra

Mumbai: The 18th edition of Jagriti Yatra, aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive development, was inaugurated and flagged off on Friday at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West, marking the beginning of a 15-day, 8,000-kilometre national journey.

Details

The Jagriti Yatra will traverse from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hubli, and beyond, with 500 members selected from over 68,000 applicants. The yatris, accompanied by mentors, left Mumbai by train in the evening. Jagriti Yatra is described as world’s largest entrepreneurial journeys on wheels, having touched over 8,000 Yatris and created a network of young leaders dedicated to building middle India through innovation and enterprise.

Shashank Mani, founder of Jagriti Yatra and Member of Parliament from Deoria Lok Sabha constituency, said, that for seventeen years, Jagriti Yatra has been a mission to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat through enterprise-led development. "As we begin the 18th edition, the message is clear - India’s future will be built by those who see nation-building as their own responsibility, shaping an Atmanirbhar Bharat through innovation and collective will.”

Ashutosh Kumar, chief executive officer of Jagriti, explained the Yatra’s theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat, with Yatris exploring how self-reliance grows from local innovation and community strength. "The journey is a living classroom - showing how enterprise can become a force for both personal growth and national transformation," said Kumar.

Chetna Sinha, founder of Mann Deshi Foundation, spoke on resilience and transformation through enterprise, telling the Yatris with her own journey of empowering rural women entrepreneurs.

The chief guest at the event, Navneet Munot, managing director and chief of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, this year's partner for Jagriti Yatra, said that the event Jagriti Yatra embodies this spirit of self-belief and nation-building, aligning with their commitment to investor empowerment.

