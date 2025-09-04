Thane: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹2 Lakh Snatched From Two Women In Dombivli Within An Hour |

Thane: A wave of chain-snatching incidents has once again gripped the 90-foot road in Khambalpada MIDC area, Dombivli, as two elderly women were robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh within just an hour on Wednesday evening. The incidents occurred in the Thakurli-Ajdegaon belt, where thieves on motorcycles targeted women walking alone.

The first incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Chamunda Garden Society in Khambalpada, where Thankamani Nair (65) had stepped out to a nearby grocery shop. Wearing gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.10 lakh, she was attacked near her society gate by two bike-borne thieves who had been following her, as reported by Loksatta.

The men suddenly snatched her chain and fled. Thankamani, who suffered a minor neck injury, later filed a complaint at Ramnagar Police Station. The case is being investigated by Assistant Police Inspector Kawale.

Just an hour later, around 5:30 p.m., a second incident occurred near Regency Estate in Ajdegaon. Kamal Balaram Mhatre (65) was walking when two youths on a motorcycle approached her and snatched her gold mangalsutra worth Rs 58,000. The culprits fled towards Davdi-Manpada Road. Kamal complained to the Manpada Police Station.

Police believe both incidents may have been committed by the same duo. Authorities also suspect the same group may be behind another recent theft of Rs 34,000 worth of gold from the residence of Ricky Mishra in Dharmabhuvan, Jadhavwadi, as reported.

During the Ganesh festival, many women step out wearing gold jewellery to visit public Ganpati mandals, making them easy targets for thieves. A few months ago, local police had arrested several such offenders, leading to a temporary drop in such cases across Dombivli and Kalyan. However, the recent back-to-back snatching incidents have raised concerns once again.