 Thane: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹2 Lakh Snatched From Two Women In Dombivli Within An Hour
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹2 Lakh Snatched From Two Women In Dombivli Within An Hour

Thane: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹2 Lakh Snatched From Two Women In Dombivli Within An Hour

Two elderly women were robbed of gold jewellery valued at Rs 2 lakh within an hour in the Thakurli-Ajdegaon area on Wednesday, where motorcycle-riding thieves targeted women walking alone.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹2 Lakh Snatched From Two Women In Dombivli Within An Hour |

Thane: A wave of chain-snatching incidents has once again gripped the 90-foot road in Khambalpada MIDC area, Dombivli, as two elderly women were robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh within just an hour on Wednesday evening. The incidents occurred in the Thakurli-Ajdegaon belt, where thieves on motorcycles targeted women walking alone.

The first incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Chamunda Garden Society in Khambalpada, where Thankamani Nair (65) had stepped out to a nearby grocery shop. Wearing gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.10 lakh, she was attacked near her society gate by two bike-borne thieves who had been following her, as reported by Loksatta.

Read Also
Thane: Mankoli Flyover In Dombivli To Remain Closed For Four Days During Ganpati Immersion; Check...
article-image

The men suddenly snatched her chain and fled. Thankamani, who suffered a minor neck injury, later filed a complaint at Ramnagar Police Station. The case is being investigated by Assistant Police Inspector Kawale.

Just an hour later, around 5:30 p.m., a second incident occurred near Regency Estate in Ajdegaon. Kamal Balaram Mhatre (65) was walking when two youths on a motorcycle approached her and snatched her gold mangalsutra worth Rs 58,000. The culprits fled towards Davdi-Manpada Road. Kamal complained to the Manpada Police Station.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹2 Lakh Snatched From Two Women In Dombivli Within An Hour
Thane: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹2 Lakh Snatched From Two Women In Dombivli Within An Hour
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates ₹2,251 Crore Projects In Gorakhpur’s GIDA Region
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates ₹2,251 Crore Projects In Gorakhpur’s GIDA Region
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Instructs Officials To Ensure Safety & Essentials For Flood-Hit Families
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Instructs Officials To Ensure Safety & Essentials For Flood-Hit Families
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Will Banks Remain Open In Mumbai On September 6?
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Will Banks Remain Open In Mumbai On September 6?
Read Also
Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over...
article-image

Police believe both incidents may have been committed by the same duo. Authorities also suspect the same group may be behind another recent theft of Rs 34,000 worth of gold from the residence of Ricky Mishra in Dharmabhuvan, Jadhavwadi, as reported.

During the Ganesh festival, many women step out wearing gold jewellery to visit public Ganpati mandals, making them easy targets for thieves. A few months ago, local police had arrested several such offenders, leading to a temporary drop in such cases across Dombivli and Kalyan. However, the recent back-to-back snatching incidents have raised concerns once again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹2 Lakh Snatched From Two Women In Dombivli Within An Hour

Thane: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹2 Lakh Snatched From Two Women In Dombivli Within An Hour

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Will Banks Remain Open In Mumbai On September 6?

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Will Banks Remain Open In Mumbai On September 6?

Mumbai News: BMC Directs Peripheral Hospitals To Manage MICU And SICU Beds With Internal Staff After...

Mumbai News: BMC Directs Peripheral Hospitals To Manage MICU And SICU Beds With Internal Staff After...

Palghar: ₹33 Lakh Jewellery Stolen From Naigaon Bungalow; Thieves Set Fire To Adjacent Shop, Four...

Palghar: ₹33 Lakh Jewellery Stolen From Naigaon Bungalow; Thieves Set Fire To Adjacent Shop, Four...

Bombay HC Slams Mumbai Police For 'Grossly Callous' Probe In 2022 Malad Hit-And-Run Case

Bombay HC Slams Mumbai Police For 'Grossly Callous' Probe In 2022 Malad Hit-And-Run Case