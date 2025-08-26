Thane: Mankoli Flyover In Dombivli To Remain Closed For Four Days During Ganpati Immersion; Check Details | FPJ

Thane: The Transport Department has announced the closure of the Mankoli Flyover at Mothagaon in Dombivli from 12 noon to midnight on four key days of Ganpati immersion. During this time, traffic will be diverted to alternative routes, informed Senior Police Inspector of the Dombivli Transport Department, Shriram Patil.

The official notification was issued by Deputy Commissioner of the Transport Department, Pankaj Shirsat. The bridge will remain closed to traffic on August 28, August 31, September 2, and September 6, as reported by Loksatta.

Devotees Prefer Mothagaon Retibandar Ghat for Immersion

Ganesh devotees in Dombivli have been choosing the Ganesh Ghat at Mothagaon Retibandar creek for immersion for many years. On one and a half days, five days, seven days, and especially on Anant Chaturdashi, a large number of devotees gather at this ghat for Ganpati and Gauri visarjan.

Many devotees from Dombivli city proceed for immersion on foot and by vehicle via Retibandar Chowk Road, Retibandar Railway Gate towards Mothagaon Mankoli Flyover Bridge, as reported.

Mankoli Flyover Closure Due to Anticipated Traffic Congestion

Since the opening of the Mankoli Flyover, it has become a preferred intermediate route for commuters from Thane, Mumbai, and Bhiwandi. Regular traffic from these areas adds to the congestion on Retibandar Railway Gate, Umeshnagar, Pandit Deendayal Road, and Mankoli Flyover Bridge.

With the expected increase in footfall and vehicles during Ganpati immersion, there is a high risk of severe traffic jams. To prevent this, the Transport Department has decided to close the flyover on the above-mentioned dates.

Traffic Diversions Announced

Vehicles from Thane, Mumbai via Mankoli Flyover: Will be restricted at Anjur Divegaon, Lodha Dham, Mankoli (within Narpoli traffic limits near Mumbai-Nashik Highway). These vehicles must proceed via Anjurphata, Bhiwandi bypass road.

Vehicles from Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai: Will be restricted at Patri Bridge, Tata Naka, Suyog Hotel, DNS Bank Sonarpada, Manpada Chowk, Gharda Circle. These vehicles must take the Durgadi and Gandhar Bridge route.

Vehicles from Thakurli, Dombivli via Thakurli or Kopar Bridge: Entry will be restricted at Kopar Bridge and Thakurli Bridge. The alternate route via Durgadi Bridge and Gandhar Bridge must be used.

Vehicles from Dombivli via Mothagaon Retibandar Railway Gate: Will be stopped at Mothagaon Mankoli. The alternate route via Patripool and Durgadi Chowk should be used.