 Mumbai's Most Expensive GSB Ganpati To Adorn 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver; Mandal Gets ₹474.46 Crore Insurance Cover
PTIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
GSB Seva Mandal, Mumbai | Photo: GSB Seva Mandal website

Mumbai: Mumbai’s GSB Seva Mandal, a well-known community Ganesh association, has secured an insurance cover of Rs 474.46 crore for its five-day Ganpati celebrations this year, said an official on Friday.

Last year, the mandal had an insurance cover of ₹400.58 crore.

The festivities, held at King’s Circle in Sion, will begin with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27 and continue for five days.

“The Ganesh idol is adorned with more than 69 kg of gold ornaments, over 336 kg of silver, and other precious items donated by devotees,” said Amit Pai, chairman of GSB Seva Mandal, in a statement.

He said the mandal, which claims to be the richest Ganesh mandal in the country, will be celebrating its 71st year of Ganeshotsav this time.

Of the total cover, Rs 67.03 crore has been earmarked for gold, silver and other jewellery, the statement said.

While Rs 375 crore concerns personal accident insurance for volunteers, cooks, priests, footwear stall workers, valets and security guards, Rs 30 crore is towards public liability, covering pandals, stadiums and devotees, it said.

The policy also includes a standard fire and special peril cover for furniture, fixtures, digital assets and other materials at the venue.

“Every year, GSB Seva Mandal reaches out to the weaker sections of society by supporting education to those who might otherwise be excluded, thereby fostering individual growth and societal progress,” Pai added.

