Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 25th, 2025 To Aug 31st, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings strong energetic shifts and sudden revelations that may ultimately prove beneficial. However, you could find yourself in a chaotic or competitive environment where cooperation feels difficult. Stay cautious of arguments or disagreements that may escalate quickly. Some of you may need to act swiftly, adjusting to ever-changing scenarios with agility. Push through insecurities and match the fast-moving momentum around you. Rely on your logic, wit, and intelligence to stay ahead. Maintain harmonious relations with seniors and elders. Travel, movement, and exploration are also highlighted.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings healing, clarity, and guidance. You’ll find yourself more aligned with your inner wisdom, helping you process emotions. Situations that once felt confusing will begin to make sense, revealing the lessons they carried. This is a powerful time for meditation, reflection, and spiritual practices. Some of you may feel drawn towards new activities or healing modalities that nurture your peace of mind. Time spent in solitude or within the comfort of your home will be fulfilling. Stay away from drama or chaotic situations and protect your peace.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings many blessings for your emotional world. Tender feelings of love, affection, care, and fulfilment are highlighted, especially in matters of the heart. Your self-confidence and radiant aura will naturally draw people towards you, bringing attention and recognition. Life may feel as though it’s picking up speed, and travel could play a part in this period. However, you are encouraged to stay grounded amidst the fast pace. Keep your vision and goals steady, and take time to double-check details so nothing important slips by in haste. Some of you may even consider investing in a new vehicle.

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week you will feel a renewed sense of confidence to initiate changes that serve your long-term wellbeing. It is time to face the truth with courage and embrace your inner strength in doing what is right. Healing begins now, especially if you have recently dealt with deception or disappointment. Give yourself time to process feelings of hurt without rushing. Avoid unnecessary drama or chaos. Observe from a distance rather than getting entangled. Honour your emotions and choose a direction that feels aligned with your peace of mind. Prioritize rest, sleep, and spiritual practices. Trust that calm and clarity are on their way, and all will fall into place soon.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings both material and emotional stability. Your dedication and effort are beginning to bear fruit, and a new financial cycle—whether through a job, project, or opportunity may open up for you. Be mindful of your money. It is also a good time to take care of small yet important tasks. Your presence will likely be recognized by a senior or elder, so carry yourself with confidence. Release unnecessary fears and keep moving forward with determination. Your true victory this week comes from steady growth, discipline, and persistence. Remember—the power of consistent effort cannot be underestimated.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings clarity. You may find yourself taking quick strides toward goals or tasks that were previously pending. Your commitment to current circumstances could be tested as new and more promising opportunities present themselves. An energetic rebirth is unfolding, fuelling your motivation and sharpening your intuition. Try to keep the bigger picture in mind when making choices, and release old scenarios that no longer serve you. In your personal life, some of you may confront challenges within close relationships, which could leave you uncertain about your next step. For now, this is a better time to focus on individual pursuits that bring you fulfilment on a deeply personal level.

Tarot Card Readings | Unsplash

Libra

Dear Libra, this week highlights important decisions that support your personal and financial growth. You may feel ready to take the next steps towards better opportunities, especially in your career or finances. Matters of money and self-sufficiency could take priority, with some of you actively working to stabilize or restructure your resources after a challenging phase. On a personal level, you may crave harmony and deeper emotional fulfilment, motivating you to nurture your relationships. A shift in your appearance, such as a change in hairstyle or colour may also mark this period of renewal.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week calls for lightening your load and reassessing your responsibilities You may be carrying more than you can handle, which could lead to burnout if left unchecked. Set healthy boundaries, and don’t hesitate to release tasks, situations, or even emotions that are weighing you down. It is important to manage anger or resentment before it spills over. Some of you may sign contracts, explore higher studies, or make travel plans that bring fresh direction. Pay extra attention to your finances, especially savings and investments, as small adjustments now can create long-term stability.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week promises steady growth and progress, bringing both joy and fulfilment. It’s a wonderful time to connect with friends and loved ones—supporting, uplifting, and celebrating each other. Be bold enough to take the initiative and let your creative spirit shine. You will find opportunities to showcase your talents and make your presence felt. Some of you may feel inspired to take a leap of faith, explore new ventures, travel, or discover fresh ways of creating abundance. The possibilities are wide open. Just remember to stay mindful of your finances—balance and consistency will be the key to long-term success.

Tarot Card Readings | Freepik

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings clarity and the energy to move forward swiftly. Expect a busy period filled with activity and opportunities for progress. Amidst the momentum, carve out time for reflection, meditation, and tuning into your intuition. Stay realistic in your expectations, but don’t compromise more than is reasonable. This is an excellent phase to execute plans while also finding inner balance. Your confidence will grow, bringing a sense of luck and divine support. Be mindful not to give energy to those with control issues. News related to work or finances may also reach you.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week may feel confusing or unsettled, with circumstances around you lacking stability. Stay grounded, humble, and keep moving forward one step at a time. Focus on your work without trying to control external situations - surrender what you cannot change. It is not the best moment to make major decisions, so allow things to settle. Some of you may experience shifts in your workplace, particularly in teamwork dynamics. Despite the chaos, you are encouraged to remain generous and warm in spirit. Pay extra attention to your mental and physical well-being, and avoid consuming food or content that doesn’t truly uplift you.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, you are nearing the end of a challenging cycle, though a few matters may still need resolution. Release unnecessary emotional burdens and stand confidently in your own truth. It is perfectly fine not to be “nice” all the time. This week, lean on logic more than emotions, and don’t hesitate to take swift action when required. Some of you may face challenges at work, requiring quick thinking and resilience against competition or opposition. When it comes to finances, however, patience is your greatest ally. Take your time with decisions, especially regarding savings and investments. Steady choices will bring lasting security.