Attention Thanekars! Traffic Police Issue Advisory For Ganpati Immersions 2025; Check Affected Routes

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police have issued an advisory for residents ahead of the Ganesh festival, which will be observed from August 27 to September 6, 2025. The advisory outlines traffic arrangements and restrictions in various parts of Thane to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Ganpati idol immersions.

According to the advisory, special traffic management measures will be in place at key immersion points such as Rayaladevi, Modella Checkpoint, and Wagle Estate in Thane. The authorities aim to prevent traffic congestion and ensure a hassle-free experience for both devotees and commuters.

The advisory further mentions that it is essential to maintain smooth traffic flow on the immersion routes around Payaladevi Temple, Upvan Lake, and Vartaknagar during the festival period. The Thane Traffic Police have urged citizens to cooperate with the arrangements and plan their travel accordingly.

First Traffic Advisory:

Entry Closed: Wagle Estate, Road No. All types of vehicles going from Maharashtra Bank to Jilaniwadi from Road No. 16 (excluding vehicles with Ganpati idols) are being 'closed' at Maharashtra Bank.

Alternate route: Vehicles going from Road No. 16 will go straight to the desired destination via Modella Checkpoint.

Entry closed: All types of vehicles going from Raghunath Nagar, Hazuri, from Sankalp Chowk to Maharashtra Bank Jilaniwadi (excluding vehicles with Ganpati idols) are being 'closed' at Sankalp Chowk.

Alternate route: Vehicles going from Sankalp Chowk to the desired destination via Raheja Cut.

No parking & One way

a) Parking of vehicles on both sides of the road between Road No. 16 and Modella Checkpoint is prohibited.

b) Parking of vehicles on both sides of the road between Jilaniwadi and Sankalp Chowk is prohibited.

A) One side of the road leading from Modella Checkpoint to MSEB Office towards Teen Hat Point is being designated as a 'no parking zone' for all types of vehicles.

All types of vehicles (excluding vehicles carrying Ganpati idols) going from Road No. 16 to Modella Checkpoint are being made 'One Way' at Maharashtra Bank (Old Passport). These vehicles will move from Modella Checkpoint to Road No. 16 on one of the three lanes on the channel.

Second Traffic Advisory:

Entry Closed: All types of vehicles going from Vartaknagar Shastrinagar Devdayanagar, Gandhinagar Kapurbawdi and from Pawarnagar to Upvan Talav (excluding vehicles with Ganpati idols) are being 'closed' at Birsa Munda Chowk.

Alternate Route: All types of vehicles going from Vartaknagar, Shastrinagar, Devdayanagar, Gandhinagar, Kapurbawdi and from Pawarnagar to Upvan Talav will turn right from Birsa Munda Chowk and take the road going to Pawarnagar, turn left from Assen Pvt. Ltd. Gate No. 18 next to The Cave Truck Restaurant and go straight ahead via Gawandbagh.

b) All types of vehicles going from Gandhinagar Kapurbawdi and Pawarnagar to Yeur via Upvan Talav will turn left from Birsa Munda Chowk and take the road going to Pawarnagar, turn right from Devdayanagar Chowk and go straight ahead to the desired destination.

Entry Closed: All societies in the Gawandbagh area and all types of vehicles at Koknipada No. 1, Upvan are being 'Entry Closed' at the public toilet in Gawandbagh opposite the Lotus Society Main Gate.

Alternate Route: All societies in the Gawandbagh area and all types of vehicles at Koknipada No. 1 will turn left from Nilgiri Society Corner Ashapura Navjeevan Medical, and go to Gawandbagh Bungalow Surya Society Gulmohar Society The Cave Truck Restaurant Assen Pvt. Ltd. Gate No. 18 via Pawarnagar to the desired destination.

No Parking

Parking of vehicles on both sides of the road between Payaladevi Temple and Birsa Munda Chowk is prohibited.

Parking of vehicles on both sides of the road between Payaladevi Temple and Ampy Theatre is prohibited.

Parking of vehicles on both sides of the road between Birsa Munda Chowk and Ravi Estate Society (Devdayanagar) Mantranjali Bungalow is prohibited.

The given traffic advisory will be in force on August 28 (one and a half days), August 31 (five days), September 2 (Gauri Ganpati and seven days), September 6 (Anant Chaturdashi) from 12.00 pm. till the end of the Ganpati Visarjan procession program. The said traffic notification will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, vehicles involved in Ganesh idol immersion and other essential service vehicles.