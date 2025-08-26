Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Visit THESE Famous GANPATI Pandals In Mumbai During Auspicious Festival

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: FPJ/Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The City of Dreams, Mumbai, is adorned in its finest glory as the city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, a eleven-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The city's famed Ganesh pandals, with their magnificent idols and elaborate themes, are a sight to behold.

Mumbai's famous Ganesh pandals are captivating devotees with their grand idols and unique themes. Here are 10 of the most famous Ganesh pandals in Mumbai to visit this festive season and experience devotion in spirit.

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja, established in 1934, celebrates its 92nd year in 2025. The idol's first look was unveiled on August 24, adorned in a majestic purple dhoti and golden crown. Known as the 'King of Lalbaug,' it's famed for fulfilling wishes. The darshan occurs over 10 days, concluding with immersion on Anant Chaturdashi at Lalbaug Market, Parel.

Mumbaicha Raja

Established in 1928, Mumbaicha Raja is among Mumbai's oldest Ganesh pandals. The 2025 idol was recently unveiled. Known for its artistic decor, it recreates notable temples. Located at Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, the idol is displayed for 10 days.

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati

The GSB Seva Mandal in Sion, established in 1951, unveiled its Ganpati idol for 2025. Renowned as India's 'richest Ganpati', it features pure gold and silver, drawing many devotees. Celebrations last five days, held at King's Circle, Sion.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani

Established in 1920, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani celebrates its 105th year in 2025. Famous for vibrant themes, it features stunning decorations and community spirit, with celebrations lasting 10 days in Chinchpokli, where the idol has been unveiled.

Andheri Cha Raja

Started in 1966, this is the 59th year of the Andheri Cha Raja idol, unveiled for 2025. Known as 'Navasala Pavnara Ganpati,' it fulfills wishes and is immersed five days post-Anant Chaturdashi. The idol is kept for 15 days in Azad Nagar, Andheri West.

Parel Cha Raja

A revered Ganesha idol, celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai's Parel area, symbolizing divine blessings for all.

Girgaon Cha Raja

Established decades ago, the Girgaon mandal is one of the oldest in the city. In 2025, the eco-friendly Ganesha idol made from natural clay will be showcased for 10 days, winning numerous awards.