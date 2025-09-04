Palghar: ₹33 Lakh Jewellery Stolen From Naigaon Bungalow; Thieves Set Fire To Adjacent Shop, Four Arrested Within 8 Hours | File

Maharashtra: In a shocking incident in Chandrapada, Naigaon East, thieves looted jewellery worth Rs 33 lakh from a bungalow and then set fire to an adjacent grocery shop. The Naigaon Police acted swiftly and arrested four accused, including a woman, within just eight hours of the incident.

The burglary took place at a bungalow named 'Bhimai', owned by Harshad Mhatre (39). Adjacent to the bungalow is a grocery store named Kamini. On Monday, Mhatre had left for Virar to celebrate Ganeshotsav with relatives, leaving the house unoccupied, as reported by Loksatta. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused broke into the bungalow via the terrace on Tuesday night.

The thieves stole jewellery worth Rs 33 lakh from the house and then set fire to the neighbouring grocery shop. The incident came to light when the fire broke out, prompting a response from the municipal fire brigade, which managed to bring the blaze under control.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Naigaon Police Station under Sections 305, 331(4), and 326(G) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police launched an immediate investigation, and within eight hours, arrested four accused: Ajay Yadav (20), Sonu Faizan Khan (20), Deepak Kharat (21), and Fatima Sheikh (25). The arrests were confirmed by Police Inspector (Crime) Abhijit Madke, who stated that further investigation is ongoing, as reported.

25-Year-Old Woman Delivers Baby Girl In Ambulance En Route To Hospital In Palghar

In separate news from Palghar, a 25-year-old pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl in an 108 ambulance in the early hours of Monday, September 1, while being transferred from Saphale Primary Health Centre to Palghar Rural Hospital due to concerns over possible complications during delivery.

The woman, Vidhi Sambre, a resident of the Saphale area, was pregnant with her second child and had been admitted to Saphale Primary Health Centre late on the night of September 1. After assessing the risk of delivery-related complications, the attending medical officer decided to refer her to Palghar Rural Hospital for advanced medical care.

At around 2:50 a.m., an 108 ambulance was called to transport her. However, during the journey, Vidhi went into labour and successfully delivered a baby girl with the assistance of the ambulance medical team.