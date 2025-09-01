 Palghar News: 31-Year-Old Woman Advocate Files Complaint Of Molestation During Auto Ride In Virar
Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image

Palghar: A 31-year-old woman advocate from Virar has filed a police complaint alleging molestation and intimidation while traveling in an autorickshaw at Global City, Virar (West).

According to the FIR registered at Bolinj Police Station, the incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. on August 29 when the complainant, identified as Renuka Manoj Kumar Saraswat, was on her way from the Global City rickshaw stand to Virar railway station.

The complaint states that an unknown male passenger seated next to her touched her arm inappropriately and made objectionable remarks, calling her “baby” and asking her to hold his hand. The man then allegedly telephoned another person, identified as Advocate Yadav (full name and address unknown), who arrived at the spot.

The complainant further alleged that Advocate Yadav peeped into the autorickshaw and threatened her, saying, “I will tell you what molestation really means. Who is your senior?” He also allegedly abused her in foul language.

Police have booked the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) – Sections 74, 79, 351(2), 352, and 3(5). No arrests have been made so far.

