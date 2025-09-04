 Palghar Police Seize ₹33 Lakh Worth Of Gutka In Talasari, 2 Held
Palghar Police seized gutka worth nearly ₹33 lakh in Talasari, arresting two men from Sangli for illegal transport of banned tobacco. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted a tempo carrying contraband. The haul and vehicle were confiscated, and investigations continue ahead of Ganesh festival.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Palghar Police Seize ₹33 Lakh Worth Of Gutka In Talasari, 2 Held

Palghar: In a major crackdown on the illegal transport of gutka, Palghar Police seized contraband worth nearly ₹33 lakh and arrested two men for illegal transport of banned tobacco products in Talasari.

About The Case

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Talasari Police intercepted a red Eicher tempo near the Sutarkar overbridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on September 3. The vehicle was allegedly carrying goods of two Kolhapur-based companies but a search revealed scented tobacco and related products worth ₹20.96 lakh hidden inside. The tempo was also seized, taking the total value of the confiscated property to ₹32.96 lakh.

Both have been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC 2023), the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and state-level prohibitory orders. The case has been registered at Talasari Police Station.

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh has directed all police stations and the LCB to intensify action against illegal businesses in view of the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Both accused are currently in custody, and further investigation is underway.

